Former soccer player Sergey Dmitriev dies at 59 (PHOTOS)

Sergey Dmitriev has died at the age of 59.

The Russian coach and footballer died on Monday, December 26.

Fans react to his unexpected death.

Former soccer player Sergey Dmitriev dies. Christmas is supposed to be a joyous time so the last thing anyone expects is to say goodbye to a loved one or an idol. Former Russian striker Sergey Dmitriev passed away at the age of 59 on Monday, December 26.

Media reported that the news was released by members of his former club, Zenit St. Petersburg. Euro Weekly News reported that the news was released on social media and expressed their condolences.

How the news of Sergey Dmitriev’s death was reported

The Zenit St. Petersburg soccer team reported the sad news through a message expressing their condolences to his relatives. “Zenit expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Sergey Dmitriev. The mythical blue and white striker passed away on December 26,” they tweeted.

Born in Leningrad on March 19, 1964, Dmitriev was one of the main footballers on teams like Zenit St. Petersburg, making his debut at the age of 18 and later belonging to the Leningrad team for eight consecutive years, said Euro Weekly. Filed Under: Former Soccer Player Sergey Dmitriev Dies