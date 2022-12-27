Former soccer player Sergey Dmitriev dies at 59 (PHOTOS)
- Sergey Dmitriev has died at the age of 59.
- The Russian coach and footballer died on Monday, December 26.
- Fans react to his unexpected death.
Former soccer player Sergey Dmitriev dies. Christmas is supposed to be a joyous time so the last thing anyone expects is to say goodbye to a loved one or an idol. Former Russian striker Sergey Dmitriev passed away at the age of 59 on Monday, December 26.
Media reported that the news was released by members of his former club, Zenit St. Petersburg. Euro Weekly News reported that the news was released on social media and expressed their condolences.
How the news of Sergey Dmitriev’s death was reported
The Zenit St. Petersburg soccer team reported the sad news through a message expressing their condolences to his relatives. “Zenit expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Sergey Dmitriev. The mythical blue and white striker passed away on December 26,” they tweeted.
Born in Leningrad on March 19, 1964, Dmitriev was one of the main footballers on teams like Zenit St. Petersburg, making his debut at the age of 18 and later belonging to the Leningrad team for eight consecutive years, said Euro Weekly.
He won the USSR championship
According to Euro Weekly, Sergei Dmitriev debuted as a footballer in different clubs, where he had a magnificent showing as a scorer for the Dynamo Moscow, CSKA and Spartak Moscow representing Tyumen, Svetogorets and Kristall Smolensk.
In addition, he was a fundamental player in several games for the USSR. "The Blue-White-White-Blues express their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the legendary player," the club wrote in a statement.
More details revealed
So far, the cause of the soccer star’s death has not been revealed. However, people have immediately turned to social media, still surprised by the sad news during the holidays. According to La Voz de Michoacan he was also league champion in 1997 with Spartak Moscow, albeit with a minor role.
The soccer player, who died Monday, December 26 at the age of 59, also made his debut as a coach, as Dmitriev took charge of Dynamo Saint Petersburg. In addition, he was recently in charge of preparing the players and Tosno under 21 from 2016 to 2018, the source indicated.
Soccer fans react to the Russian footballer’s death
“Zenit expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Sergei Dmitriev. The legendary blue-white-blue striker passed away last December 26.” “Damn, how so? What a great loss… Sleep well Seryoga… Hmm… Sad… A lot…,” expressed some Russian fans on social media.
"This is a great loss." "I can't believe it." The sports world has had several losses recently, and now with the news that soccer legend Pelé is fighting for his life, the sport is undoubtedly facing some pretty dark times….