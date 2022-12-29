Ex-soccer player with the Argentine National Team, Rodolfo Micheli dies

The Argentine National Team is in mourning.

Ex-soccer player Rodolfo Micheli has died.

“Always in the heart of the Pueblo Rojo.” May he rest in peace. Just over a week after the Albiceleste squad won the World Cup in Quatar, and days before the end of 2022, the tragic death of the former soccer player and Argentine National Team member Rodolfo Micheli was reported at the age of 92. According to infobae, the former striker for Rojo and the Argentine National Team was hospitalized for a month as a result of kidney failure and a heart problem, which would end up costing him his life. It was also reported that funeral services will take place tomorrow. Independiente says the last goodbye to Rodolfo Micheli Club Atlético Independiente confirmed the death of one of its greatest idols on social media: “We sadly say goodbye to Rodolfo Micheli, remembered scorer of #Independiente and the Argentine National Team. National Pride salutes one of its most illustrious attackers and accompanies his family in this difficult moment. Rest in peace. Always in the heart of the Pueblo Rojo.” One user recalled a feat that few knew: “Part of the players of Rojo that gave Real Madrid the maximum win on their field, 6 to 0, which all that players played in the national team, my grandfather always told me that player was the one that made him belong to Rojo, in addition to the color relationship with his beloved Benfica,” (Filed as: Rodolfo Micheli dies)

Rodolfo Micheli was a champion with the Argentine National Team Among the greatest achievements of former Argentine soccer player Rodolfo Micheli was having been champion with the Argentine National Team in the Copa América that was held in 1955 in Chile. In this competition, he stood out as the top scorer (8) and for having scored the goal that won the Albiceleste squad victory in the final against the host team. In addition to being part of Club Atlético Independiente for just over five years and where he scored 53 goals in 154 games (an impressive record of one goal every three games), Micheli played for Argentino de Quilmes, River, Huracán, Millonarios de Colombia and Platense. He is also remembered for having scored a goal for the English on May 14, 1953.

Was he ‘fighting’ with Maradona? In one of the last interviews he gave this year, Rodolfo Micheli expressed his unhappiness with the fact that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) changed the Day of the Argentine Footballer, which was previously held every May 14, to June 22, the day Diego Armando Maradona scored what for many is the best goal in World Cup history. Both matches were against England. “I will go to the door of the AFA to demand that Footballer’s Day be restored on the historic date, the day of the first Argentine victory over England, which we achieved in 1953. I will not give up on my request. I am 92 years old and I will continue fighting. How are we going to celebrate footballer’s day just for one goal, no matter how beautiful it was. On May 14, the victory over England was celebrated, a team success as a whole, not something individual, ”he said on that occasion.

Rodolfo Micheli’s last years According to infobae, Rodolfo Micheli became technical director and even trained young girls after retiring from the pitch. As if that were not enough, he was part of the Board of Directors of the soccer players’ union and chaired the Casa del Futbolista. All ahead of his time. “We accompany his family in this hard moment.” “You will always be in the hearts of Red’s fans. RIP.” “Today the enormous Rodolfo Micheli, glory of the Rojo and the Argentine National Team, passed away from that team who was recited by heart and went down in history: Micheli, Ceconatto, Lacasia/Bonelli, Grillo and Cruz. A big hug to his family!” Some netizens commented.