Emiliano Martínez makes a vulgar gesture while receiving a trophy in Qatar
Emiliano, ‘El Dibu’ Martínez made the most vulgar gesture in World Cup history while accepting the the Golden Gloves trophy as the best goalkeeper in the final. He placed the hand-shaped trophy in front of his crotch as Argentina celebrated their win.
A championship is won with talent, with preparation, but it is received with honor, education and respect — characteristics that the Argentine goalkeeper did not show when he took the stage and did that in front of the cameras, thousands of fans, FIFA authorities, his teammates and rivals.
FROM GLORY TO SHAME
Simply classless and embarrassing for millions of children who watched a world champion celebrate in the most vulgar, and dishonorable way. Professional footballers are, directly or indirectly, an example for the younger generation and El Dibu didn’t live up to that responsibility.
From living glory, now he lives in shame. He could have been the hero of Argentina, but he became the worst part of the celebration. Now, we will have to wait if there is any disciplinary punishment from FIFA or from the AFA, although surely pampas authorities will ignore the situation.
“NO, DON’T DO THAT!”
During the televised broadcast, some commentators decried the Argentine goalkeeper, as he totally lost his composure. A Fox commentator said the following: “Oh, no,” after the gesture. On BBC, someone exclaimed: “No, don’t do that, Emi. Do not do that!”
In the final against France, El Dibu was one of the biggest stars, along with Lionel Messi, since he had one of the great saves during the game. It became more evident when he blocked a penalty from Kingsley Coman, who made him a hero. Then he dug his own grave by being so vulgar. To see the video click here.
WILL THERE BE ANY PUNISHMENT?
So far it is not clear if there will be any punishment for the Albiceleste goalkeeper, since it is difficult to imagine any disciplinary measure when this is the first World Cup title for Argentina in 36 years.
Argentina will put a third star on their jersey after the wins in 1978 and 1986. They were defeated in the two finals they played, in 1990 and 2014. The Albiceleste put an end to 20 years of European hegemony in the World Cup. France, champion in 1998 and 2018, was left with the desire to emulate Brazil, the last team that took two consecutive tours in 1958 and 1962.