Emiliano Martínez makes a vulgar gesture while receiving a trophy in Qatar

While receiving a trophy, Emiliano Martínez made the most vulgar gesture in World Cup history.

He disrespected the public, organizers and future generations.

It was all caught on camera.

Emiliano, ‘El Dibu’ Martínez made the most vulgar gesture in World Cup history while accepting the the Golden Gloves trophy as the best goalkeeper in the final. He placed the hand-shaped trophy in front of his crotch as Argentina celebrated their win.

A championship is won with talent, with preparation, but it is received with honor, education and respect — characteristics that the Argentine goalkeeper did not show when he took the stage and did that in front of the cameras, thousands of fans, FIFA authorities, his teammates and rivals.

FROM GLORY TO SHAME

Simply classless and embarrassing for millions of children who watched a world champion celebrate in the most vulgar, and dishonorable way. Professional footballers are, directly or indirectly, an example for the younger generation and El Dibu didn’t live up to that responsibility.

From living glory, now he lives in shame. He could have been the hero of Argentina, but he became the worst part of the celebration. Now, we will have to wait if there is any disciplinary punishment from FIFA or from the AFA, although surely pampas authorities will ignore the situation.