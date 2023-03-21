Actor Paul Grant, who played an Ewok in ‘Return of the Jedi’, dies

Beloved actor Paul Grant dies.

He played an Ewok in Return of the Jedi.

Grant also appeared in Labyrinth and Harry Potter.

Beloved actor Paul Grant, who appeared in several movies, has passed away at the age of 56. He played an Ewok in Return of the Jedi, along with stars like Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill. His family disconnected him from life support, according to The Sun and the Daily Mail.

Preliminary reports indicate that the actor was found by police officers, after he collapsed outside London’s King’s Cross station on Thursday afternoon. The diminutive star, at approximately 4′ 4″, was rushed to the hospital, however doctors declared him brain dead.

WHAT DID PAUL GRANT’S FAMILY SAY?

After breaking the tragic news, his family gave more details about what happened and said that they disconnected him from life support after he was declared brain dead. It was a very difficult decision, but one that they had to make when they realized he wouldn’t recover.

The actor’s daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, 28, of Peterborough, shared the terrible news: “I am devastated. My father was a legend in many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face.”