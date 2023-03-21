Search

Maluma gets cheeky and nearly bares it all (PHOTOS)

Maluma gets cheeky and nearly bares it all (PHOTOS)

 
  • Maluma sets social media on fire with a cheeky post.
  • The singer nearly bares it all.
  • Maluma enjoys a sexy day at the pool!

Maluma gets cheeky and nearly bares it all with a daring Instagram post. The singer was photographed in the most unexpected way! It turns out that the Colombian star decided to turn up the heat at the pool.

Maluma left little to the imagination with his latest post on Instagram, where he appeared wearing nothing but his birthday suit. The comments showed that his followers liked what they saw!

Maluma surprises his fans with a cheeky post

The Colombian took his fans by surprise with his publication
PHOTO Instagram

Maluma is always on social media, so it doesn’t surprise his followers when he posts on Instagram. However, this time he shocked everyone with some risqué photos.

While the Colombian singer often shares photos that showcase his style, his collaborations, his daily life and even his work. This time he decided to go in another direction. Maluma decided to pose seductively coming out of the pool.

The Colombian singer nearly bares it all

Maluma is cheeky leaving little to the imagination with a hot publication
PHOTO Instagram

Maluma got cheeky, leaving little to the imagination with a provocative Instagram post. The singer is standing in the water with only a hand covering his naughty bits.

The Colombian singer showed off his tattoos and posed seductively. His chest was bare and it seemed as though he went swimming without his trunks.

Maluma’s sexy photos

Maluma is cheeky leaving little to the imagination with a burning publication on his Instagram account
PHOTO Instagram

Maluma’s followers were delighted by the racy photos. The singer’s toned torso and impressive ink took center stage.

The Colombian singer showed off his strong body with a huge smile. But who is the woman whose hand is strategically covering the screen?

Fans react to his fiery post

After brazenly on social networks, his fans have reacted to his photos
PHOTO Instagram

After Maluma shared these photos, his fans immediately commented. They didn’t hesitate to show how happy they were with the singer’s post.

“WHAT COLOR ARE THE NAILS? I REPEAT WHAT COLOR ARE THE NAILS?” “OnlyFans liked this post.” “ONE OF THESE DAYS YOU’RE GOING TO CAUSE A HEART HEART WITH THESE PHOTOS” “I love you daddy.” “Maluma is daring again.” “Take her hand off.”

Today
