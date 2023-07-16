AC and heating are the largest consumers of energy in the home.

We give you three tricks for cleaning your air conditioner so you can cut your energy bill in half! SAVING ON ENERGY IS EASY! Many times we forget about some easy things that could save us a lot of money in the long run. Here we give you three tricks for cleaning your air conditioner so you can cut your energy bill in half! It is no secret to anyone that air conditioning and heating are the largest consumers of energy at home but, the truth is, that we need them to protect us from intense heat in the summer or extreme cold in the winter, so what can we do? 3 tricks to clean your air conditioner and cut your energy bill in half According to United States Department of Energy, air conditioners consume about 6% of all the electricity produced in the country and homeowners spend about $29 billion each year. The good news is that Kiley Jean, known on TikTok as mrs_cantbebothered noticed that by cleaning her air conditioning unit, the energy bill was reduced by almost 50%, so she shared some tricks for you to do this task yourself.

Three steps for AC maintenance Many times we think that the air conditioner maintenance is a task for professionals, but the truth is that anyone can do the most basic to take care of the unit. Although, of course, you must buy some supplies and it will not always be a fun chore. The first thing you need to do is take safety measures, so it is necessary that you turn off and unplug your unit before working on it. Now, let’s get to work! The next step is to remove the dust and dirt that has accumulated around the coil over time.

Air conditioner cleaning Cleaning the coil can be a messy job, so Kiley recommends purchasing a tool (similar to a brush) to help remove the layers of dirt. With this tool you will not only remove the dust, but also prevent the coil fins from bending. Remember to do the work very carefully and NEVER use your hands to do it, because there are parts of the unit that are aluminum or metal and can be sharp. The second step is clean inside unit. This requires a fin fan cleaner that is applied inside and later it is necessary to rinse with plenty of water to completely eliminate the dirt, Kiley pointed out in her TikTok video.

Annual maintenance It is safest to use water instead of chemical solutions. In any case, only use products specifically made for cleaning air conditioners. Remember that some chemicals can be aggressive and end up damaging the parts of the unit. Finally, Kiley removed some sticks, leaves, or other debris that had fallen into the unit through the fan blades. Once there was no dirt, no debris, or dust, the air conditioner performed much more efficiently, to the point that the TikToker noted at the end of the video: «Spoiler: my energy bill is already 50% less.»