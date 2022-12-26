Authorities continue to ask the public to take extreme precautions.

A powerful winter storm had serious consequences.

So far, at least 27 deaths have been reported. The US was hit by a devastating white Christmas. The damage caused by the extreme cold weather has affected millions. Officials report at least 27 deaths after the powerful winter storm hit the United States. According to La Opinion, at least 27 people have died from causes related to extreme weather. The deaths occurred in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, New York, Colorado, and Michigan. At least 27 dead after a powerful winter storm hit the United States The Associated Press highlights that a freezing winter storm has claimed the lives of several people as it spread across the country, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and causing millions of people to worry about the possibility of blackouts on Christmas Eve. The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, New York, bringing hurricane-force winds that caused blizzard conditions. Emergency response efforts have come to a standstill and the city’s international airport has been closed.

Deaths are attributed to frigid temperatures Authorities from different parts of the United States have attributed the deaths to exposure to low temperatures, car accidents, falling tree branches and other effects of the storm. At least three people died in the Buffalo area, including two who suffered medical emergencies at home and couldn’t be saved because rescuers couldn’t reach them in a historic blizzard. Heavy snowfall, single-digit temperatures and power outages the day before prompted Buffalo residents on Saturday to leave their homes for anywhere with heat. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed until Monday morning and nearly all fire trucks in Buffalo have been stranded in the snow.

US authorities: “They can’t get through the conditions” “It doesn’t matter how many emergency vehicles we have: they can’t get through the conditions” created by the storm, Hochul explained. Blinding blizzards, freezing rain and freezing cold also caused power outages from Maine to Seattle, while a major power grid operator warned the 65 million people it serves in the eastern United States that they could need scheduled blackouts. Pennsylvania-based utility PJM Interconnection said power plants are having a hard time operating in the frigid weather and urged residents of 13 states to try to use electricity for basic purposes only until at least the morning of December 25.

Several states are affected The Tennessee Valley Authority, which provides electricity to 10 million people in Tennessee and parts of the six surrounding states, ordered local power companies Saturday to implement scheduled outages to “ensure electric system reliability” but suspended the measure overnight. Across the six states in the New England region, more than 273,000 grid customers remained without power as of Saturday afternoon, with Maine hardest hit, with some utilities warning it could be days before power is restored. In North Carolina, nearly 169,000 customers were still without power overnight, down from a peak of more than 485,000, but utility officials said rolling blackouts will continue for “the next few days”.