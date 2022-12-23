Authorities warn US residents about severe weather for the holidays.

A bomb cyclone is approaching.

The storm could bring dangerous cold.

Weather experts have warned that at least 26 US states could suffer the effects of a massive cold wave. Now, they have issued an alert for a bomb cyclone that will bring “life-threatening” cold to the United States.

An intense Arctic air mass will bring “life-threatening cold” to much of the country, according to La Opinión. “Cold of this magnitude could cause frostbite on exposed skin within minutes, as well as hypothermia and death if exposure is prolonged,” the National Weather Service said.

Storm alert issued for bomb cyclone that will bring ‘life-threatening’ cold

In addition, authorities noted that wind chill alerts currently extend from the US-Canada border to the Texas Gulf Coast, including portions of at least 26 states that will suffer from “life-threatening” cold.

They reiterated that temperatures could drop to minus 20 degrees in the Midwest and Great Lakes. “Some places are expected to drop to minus 20 degrees. And that’s without taking into account the wind that’s going to make it feel minus 60,” said meteorologist Christopher Tate.