At least 127 soccer fans ended up dead.

The match ended in tragedy.

What happened in Indonesia?

At least 127 people have died and 180 were injured in riots during a soccer match in Indonesia. Arena FC and Persebaya Surabaya were facing each other in Kanjuruhan, Indonesia when crowds invaded the field requiring police intervention.

The situation became chaotic and led to a real massacre. The serious altercation occurred when Arema FC fans entered the pitch after their team’s 2-3 loss to Persebaya Surayaba at Kanjuruhan Stadium. The police tried to calm the crowd.

A tragedy in Indonesia!

Once again soccer was involved in a dark moment full of violence among fans. This time it happened in Indonesia after the match between Arema FC vs Persebaya Surabaya, when Arema fans invaded the pitch .

The melee left at least 127 dead in the Kanjuruhan Stadium, according to local police. Nico Afinta, chief inspector general, confirmed the figure, after several media outlets released a figure which could mark a turning point in the history of Indonesian football.