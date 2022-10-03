At least 127 dead after riots erupt at soccer match
At least 127 people have died and 180 were injured in riots during a soccer match in Indonesia. Arena FC and Persebaya Surabaya were facing each other in Kanjuruhan, Indonesia when crowds invaded the field requiring police intervention.
The situation became chaotic and led to a real massacre. The serious altercation occurred when Arema FC fans entered the pitch after their team’s 2-3 loss to Persebaya Surayaba at Kanjuruhan Stadium. The police tried to calm the crowd.
Once again soccer was involved in a dark moment full of violence among fans. This time it happened in Indonesia after the match between Arema FC vs Persebaya Surabaya, when Arema fans invaded the pitch .
The death toll is confirmed
Nico Afinta, Chief Inspector General, confirmed the figure after several media outlets released a figure which could mark a turning point in the history of Indonesian football. “In this incident, 127 people have died, two of whom are members of the National Police,” the Inspector General said.
According to News Sky, several videos have begun to circulate on social media showing the exact moment when the local team’s fans ran onto the field while others watch from the stands. Minutes later police began to pursue those on the field.
Over 100 injuries
In addition to the deceased, 180 people were injured and are being treated in different hospitals in the outskirts of the city. However, their condition is not known. Among the injured people there are women and children.
“The victims were trampled by other fans, as well as having difficulty breathing due to tear gas fired by security forces.” The president of Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB), Akhmad Hadian Lukita, lamented the incident that occurred on Saturday’s match.