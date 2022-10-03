The Mexican army is hacked and new details about Culiacanazo come out

The truth about the terrible confrontation at Culiacanazo comes out.

What AMLO did that day.

Who Ovidio Guzmán called is revealed. On October 17, 2019, the Mexican city of Culiacán, ‘land’ of the Sinaloa Cartel, was paralyzed by multiple shootouts, burning cars, destruction and threats from members of the criminal group before the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. The operation to capture the capo’s son turned out to be a complete disaster due to the response of members of the cartel, who besieged the city with heavy weapons, armor and vehicles, and attacked multiple authorities. Documents hacked from the Secretaria Nacional de la Defensa (SEDENA) show new details about Culiacanazo. New information about Culiacanazo Recently, Latin US reported that a group of hackers bypassed SEDENA’s security and provided them with more than six terabytes of classified information. This attack on the government is the most serious in the history of Mexico, according to the outlet. Journalist Carlos Loret de Mola, ‘enemy’ of the current AMLO administration, revealed the details behind Culiacanazo. “The children of El Chapo Guzmán ‘bent’ the Mexican government in the operation known as Culiacanazo on October 17, 2019,” said the Mexican reporter.

Calls in the middle of Culiacanazo In the documents, it was finally revealed who Ovidio Guzmán López, son of El Chapo Guzmán, called in a video released shortly after the attack. “Direct communication was established with Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar,” the statement read. The call was known, but it had not been revealed that Ovidio’s brother was on the other end. He was asked to “order the cessation of the aggressions, but his brother refused and made threats against military personnel and their families.”

What else was revealed about Culiacanazo? In addition, it was reported that nine people died in the clashes, and not eight, as the Mexican government had reported. Also, it was emphasized that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made the order to to release El Chapo’s son that day. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the security breach suffered by his government on Friday morning in his morning conference from the National Palace. The president also confirmed what was revealed by Carlos Loret de Mola and explained why his government could have been under such attack.

Why was the Mexican government hacked? “They took advantage of the fact that they are carrying out a change in the information system, that is why the hackers are professionals, they get in and take out all the information,” AMLO told journalists gathered at the Palacio Nacional, after revealing the details about Culiacanazo and ensuring that the information revealed was “in the public domain” despite the confidential nature of the documents. “Everything that is said there is true and has been expressed,” assured the Mexican president, who was also confident and was very forceful in admitting he is in ill health. He even made fun of the situation by referring to the song No me quiso el ejército by he Mexican artist Chico Che, which speaks of people with many diseases and illnesses. CLICK TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.