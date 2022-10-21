An English rapper has been jailed for drug trafficking.

What did Champaz do?

What’s behind the rapper’s crime.

Rayal Eastwood, 38, better known as Champaz, has been jailed along with Zadengel Raphael, 41, and Dakarai Thomas, 37, after the three conspired to supply heroin and cocaine to several cities in the United Kingdom, mainly in London.

The trio used EncroChat, a phone messaging service used by criminals, as they believed the app provided hidden conversations that could not be traced by police. However the officers managed to infiltrate their encrypted conversations about drug deals.

Rayal Eastwood, whose stage name is Champaz, used the EncroChat encrypted network to set up big drug deals in Birmingham and London before spending the money on flash engines. This crime was committed with two other men, who were also arrested.

Unbeknownst to them, and thousands of other criminals who use the service that prevents them from being easily tracked, law enforcement agencies in Europe had developed a technique to collect data from EncroChat.