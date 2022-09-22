Nvidia unveils new Ada Lovelace gaming chip with AI technology

Nvidia unveils its new gaming chip.

It will revolutionize gaming. On Tuesday, Nvidia Corp revealed new chips for video game players that use artificial intelligence to improve graphics. They also tapped Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (2330.TW) to manufacture their processors. Nvidia has turned heads in recent years with its burgeoning data center business, which sells chips used in artificial intelligence work such as natural language processing. But the company’s roots are in graphics chips, which still provided 59% of its $26.9 billion revenue in its most recent fiscal year, according to Reuters. Nvidia unveils gaming chip with advanced technology The American multinational technology company is headquarters in Delaware and is based in Santa Clara California. The company designs graphics processing units (GPUs) for the gaming and professional markets. They also create chip system units for mobile computing and for the automotive market. Its primary line of GPUs, dubbed “GeForce,” is in direct competition with Advanced Micro Device’s (AMD) Radeon line of GPUs.

Ada Lovelace According to Reuters, in a keynote address streamed online, Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang unveiled the company’s new Ada Lovelace series of graphics chips, named for the 19th-century British mathematician regarded as one of the early pioneers in computer science. The flagship GeForce RTX 4090 model of the chip will retail for $1,599 and goes on sale on October 12. Two less expensive RTX 4080 models will start at $899 and $1,199, respectively, and go on sale in November.

Nvidia: The best in artificial intelligence Nvidia designs its chips, but its partners manufacture them. Huang said the chips will be made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufaturing (TSMC) with its “4N” chip-making technology, a change from the previous generation of Nvidia’s flagship gaming chips, which were made by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS). The new Ada Lovelace chips use AI to improve video game graphics. Calculating what each pixel on the screen should look like is difficult, so Nvidia’s chips use AI to predict what some pixels should look like without going through the whole set of calculations, according to Muy Financiero.

They will be available worldwide In a press briefing, Matt Wuebbling, VP of global marketing for GeForce at Nvidia, said that the Ada Lovelace chips will be available for sale worldwide and will not be affected by a recently imposed ban in the US, according to Reuters. Wuebbling also said that the chips will not contain a so-called hash rate limiter, a technology that Nvidia put into its previous generation of chips to limit their use in mining Ethereum cryptocurrency, due to recent changes in the way it is tracked that coin.