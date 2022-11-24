iPhone charger recall due to serious risk of electric shock and fire

If you have an iPhone charger be careful.

They report failures in chargers for several versions of iPhones.

Recall due to risk of shock and fire.

When we go to a store, we always hope to find the best product at an affordable price, but sometimes we don’t know what we are taking home. An urgent recall was recently reported on a popular brand cell phone charger because it could cause severe damage.

In a new product recall, it was reported that the charger for iPhones 13, 13 mini, 13 pro, 13 pro max, 12, 12 mini, 12 pro, 12 pro max, 11, SE 2020 has been reported as harmful and could harm users.

Recall for iPhone charger

The charger that has been recalled was being sold through Amazon’s online store. The reason it was discontinued is because it poses a “serious risk” of electric shock and fire. The charger is not a genuine apple product.

The damage that has been reported is due to the poor-quality pins in the plug since they are not the correct size, according to recent reports published through the portal of the British newspaper The Sun. Purchasers are urged not to use the charger. Filed Under: iPhone Charger Recall.