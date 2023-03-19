Hogwarts Legacy: Will there be more Harry Potter video games?

Hogwarts Legacy is a video game set in the world of Harry Potter.

The video game lets you experience studying at the magic school.

Will there be more Harry Potter video games?

Hogwarts Legacy lets users explore the world of Harry Potter. More than 20 years after the publication of the first book in JK Rowling’s popular saga, the HP universe continues to expand from movies to video games.

Hogwarts Legacy was developed by Portkey Games for fans of the wizarding world of Harry Potter. This game brings a new adventure outside the books and movies for fans of the famous magical saga.

What is Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is the latest on the list of video games dedicated to the world of Harry Potter. It was developed by Portkey Games. Hogwarts Legacy is “an immersive open-world role-playing game inspired by the Harry Potter books. The story is set in a 19th century Hogwarts where you can live your own adventure as one of the students of the prestigious magic school.”

As the game progresses you will develop as a Hogwarts student. Your character has the key to an ancient secret that threatens to destroy the magical world and you will be in charge of dealing with this new mystery.