Actor Robbie Coltrane dies at the age of 72.

He was a Scottish-born actor who appeared in the Harry Potter movies.

Fans mourn his departure. Recently, we received tragic news of the death of a popular member of the entertainment world. Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played the iconic character Hagrid, has died. Fans and colleagues mourn his death. Information about the loss of the beloved actor began to circulate on social media. He was known for his recurring role as the adorable giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise. Actor Robbie Coltrane dies at 72 In a statement, his agent Belinda Wright confirmed the death on Friday: “Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.” “He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years”, she highlighted in the statement according to Mirror.

Robbie Coltrane played the iconic character Hagrid from Harry Potter “James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough. For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him,” continued his agent. According to The Mirror Belinda added: “He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and his mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff of the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their attention and diplomacy,” the agent thanked the medical team that treated Robbie in his last moments.

More details of Coltraine’s death are awaited So far, more details of where and how he passed away have not yet been revealed, although it is known that he now rests in peace after having suffered health problems. He will always be remembered for his great performances and remarkable career. Likewise, fellow actors are expected to share emotional messages in memory of Robbie Coltrane. His fans and his own representative describe him as a loving man who was devoted to his work.

Social media users were ‘devastated’ Finally, social media users did not hesitate to express their feelings at the unfortunate loss. In particular, fans of the Harry Potter saga were the first to do weigh in: “RIP Robbie Coltrane. What a screen presence you were and such a unique talent,” one fan noted. “Robbie Coltrane was also an extremely talented dramatic actor. His brief appearance as Falstaff in Kenneth Branagh’s Henry V was very moving. He had incredible range.” “My heart is broken. Rest in peace Robbie.” were some of the hundreds of comments on Twitter.