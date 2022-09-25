Did you know that in 2019 Black Friday sales amounted to more than $142 billion?

This is one of the most anticipated dates to buy items at deep discounts.

Learn a little more about the origin of Black Friday.

Black Friday is one of the most anticipated dates in the United States, but do you know why it is called that? On top of being a day that brings shoppers out in hoards, not everyone knows the history of this annual event, which is also customary in other parts of the world.

Black Friday is the opportunity to generate a great deal of business for retailers, not only in the United States, but around the world, thanks to the eager crowds looking for deep discounts. Learn more about Black Friday!

Origin of Black Friday

Although the phrase “black day” is associated with the commemoration of a tragic date, the reality is that the origin of Black Friday has more to do with the working conditions that the employees of some factories demanded and the strategies they used to get more days off to enjoy a long weekend after thanksgiving.

According to historians who have studied the origin, it was in the 50’s when a strange coincidence was reported in various workplaces. Employees called in sick on that Friday, when in fact they were looking for an excuse to have more days off.