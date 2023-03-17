Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Tricks to earn XP and level up fast
Tricks for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. These tips will help you increase your XP. Level up by trying these simple steps and get the Battle Pass!
- Tricks for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.
- These tips will help you increase your XP.
- Level up by trying these simple steps and get the Battle Pass!
Fortnite is one of the most popular and most downloaded video games in recent years. Since it was launched in 2017, the developers at Epic Games and People Can Fly have been making adjustments for the latest updates, which have gamers very focused on gaining more and more XP.
In this post, we will share some tricks for leveling up in the second season. The second season of Fortnite isn’t significantly different than the previous one so get ready to level up fast!
How much XP is needed to get the Battle Pass?
The tricks to raise your XP in this new season of Fortnite involve a rather drastic change. According to MeriStation, a lot of XP is required.
You would need to get 15,920,000 XP and go up to level 200 in order to get the Battle Pass and the additional rewards that the video game includes. AS also indicates that Chapter 4 ends on June 2, 2023.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: The list of tasks that must be completed
FreeGameStation released a list of tasks that must be completed in order to unlock the rewards for the new season: Daily Missions: 1,000 XP each, Additional Daily Objectives: 15,000 XP each (up to three per day), Milestones: 6,000 XP per phase completed, Additional Milestone Objectives: 20,000 XP each.
Weekly Missions: 12,000 XP each, Test Missions: 25,000 XP each phase/Mission, Additional Season Objectives: 30,000 XP each, and Syndicate Missions: 15,000 XP per phase, according to Meristation.
What you should take into account
In Battle Royale, infinite XP can be obtained for each movement that you and your character make, this will add up to enough to gain one more step. A very important detail is that you must enter to play daily in order to increase them quickly.
It will be more difficult to increase your XP if you do not connect daily but don’t forget to take a few breaks. This will also give you the opportunity to open more chests, eliminate the corresponding enemies and most importantly, win the battle.
Don’t forget there is an XP limit per day
Complete the Save the World mission to add up XP quickly, so you will have to do some battles in this category if you want to continue advancing. This way, you add more and more XP and also advance in the campaign.
MeriStation points out that you can only add 600,000 XP per day. The points are reset again from 02:00 a.m. CEST in the summer and every day at 01:00 a.m. CEST during the summer.