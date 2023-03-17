Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Tricks to earn XP and level up fast

Tricks for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

These tips will help you increase your XP.

Level up by trying these simple steps and get the Battle Pass!

Fortnite is one of the most popular and most downloaded video games in recent years. Since it was launched in 2017, the developers at Epic Games and People Can Fly have been making adjustments for the latest updates, which have gamers very focused on gaining more and more XP.

In this post, we will share some tricks for leveling up in the second season. The second season of Fortnite isn’t significantly different than the previous one so get ready to level up fast!

How much XP is needed to get the Battle Pass?

The tricks to raise your XP in this new season of Fortnite involve a rather drastic change. According to MeriStation, a lot of XP is required.

You would need to get 15,920,000 XP and go up to level 200 in order to get the Battle Pass and the additional rewards that the video game includes. AS also indicates that Chapter 4 ends on June 2, 2023.