How do gay men perceive masculinity?

What is the relationship between gay-identifying men and masculinity?

Is masculinity a form of self-protection?

Learn about gay men and masculinity! Numerous scientific studies have attempted to explore the psychological and social implications of the concepts of masculinity or femininity among homosexual men.

The subjective quality of masculinity is something that, although it has varied throughout history, often affects men’s self-esteem and their sense of identity and well-being. It also affects their relationships with family, employers and partners.

What is masculinity and how is it represented?

Masculinity is a subjective concept that has varied throughout history. In theory, it refers to the qualities or attributes of men, but this includes a series of beliefs that vary from culture to culture. In general, masculinity has been associated with social expectations that men ‘must’ meet in order to be considered masculine.

Masculinity can include aspects such as physical appearance, tone of voice, tastes, behaviors and even career choices. In practice, the term ‘masculinity’ is complex, since there are ingrained prejudices and beliefs that can affect how men view themselves and how others view them.