Data about LGBT

We share some of the most relevant moments

We all have the right to be with someone we cherish

June is LGBT Pride Month, when we celebrate the great strides made by the LGBT movement. This year marks 45 years since the Stonewall riots, widely considered the spark of the gay rights movement, and 10 years since Massachusetts legalized same-sex marriage. Despite the turning tide, Pride Month still matters as gay rights—just one facet of civil rights—continue to be a polarizing issue.

In his 2014 Inaugural Address, President Obama said, “We, the people, declare today that the most evident of truth—that all of us are created equal—is the star that guides us still; just as it guided our forebears through Seneca Falls, and Selma, and Stonewall…” By grouping these protests together, he shows that they were all about the same basic thing—the disparity in rights among people who, by the State’s definition are all equal. Pride Month is recognized by the U.S. government and is marked across the U.S. and around the world by parades, waving rainbow flags, and other celebrations. With that in mind, here are some important facts about LGBT history.

5. In 1980, the Democratic Party became the first major political party in the U.S. to endorse gay rights

This was a major turning point in LGBT history.

4. The first Lesbian March was held in 1993 in New York City

This lesbian-led parade has been held ever since on the evening before Pride Day.