Dorothea Puente: The Death House Landlady

Dorothea Helen Puente was a serial killer from Redlands, California. She is also known as the “Death House Landlady”. Puente used many other identities, including Teya Singoalla Neyaarda and Sharon Johansson. She is believed to have killed nine people however, detectives assigned to the case were only able to find evidence to charge her with three first-degree murders. She received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for those killings.

DOROTHEA HELEN PUENTE: EARLY LIFE

Dorothea Puente, whose birth name is Dorothea Helen Gray, was born on January 9, 1929, in Redlands, California. She was the daughter of two alcoholic parents. Her childhood was marked by abuse and manipulation by her father. Before the death of her mother, Dorothea and her brothers were sent to an orphanage where she suffered sexual abuse.

In 1945 she married Fred McFaul, who left her three years later. Under a new identity, she got married again, this time to Axel Bren Johansson. At that time, Gray began operating a brothel and was diagnosed as a mythomaniac. Thirteen years after her first marriage, Gray met Roberto José Puente, to whom she was married for 16 months.