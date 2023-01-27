Serial killer Charles Manson’s cause of death revealed

Charles Manson died in November 2017.

Charles Manson is known as the criminal mastermind behind the Manson Family cult, who were responsible for multiple crimes in the 1960s. Charles Manson died in November 2017 and many people were curious about how he died.

Manson died on November 19, 2017. He was serving a life sentence for several murders when death caught up with him. Manson was transferred to a hospital when his condition worsened and that is where he ended up dying.

Who was Charles Manson?

Charles Manson committed many crimes in the 60’s. He is considered a serial killer, although he wasn’t convicted of killing anyone himself. He led a cult known as the Manson Family in California in the late 1960’s.

His cult members were found guilty of multiple crimes, including several murders, which were orchestrated by Manson. One of the cult’s best-known crimes was the brutal murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, wife of film director Roman Polanski.