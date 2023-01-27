Serial killer Charles Manson’s cause of death revealed
Charles Manson died in November 2017. He was the leader of the Manson Family cult in California. His cult was behind the murder of actress Sharon Tate.
Charles Manson is known as the criminal mastermind behind the Manson Family cult, who were responsible for multiple crimes in the 1960s. Charles Manson died in November 2017 and many people were curious about how he died.
Manson died on November 19, 2017. He was serving a life sentence for several murders when death caught up with him. Manson was transferred to a hospital when his condition worsened and that is where he ended up dying.
Who was Charles Manson?
Charles Manson committed many crimes in the 60’s. He is considered a serial killer, although he wasn’t convicted of killing anyone himself. He led a cult known as the Manson Family in California in the late 1960’s.
His cult members were found guilty of multiple crimes, including several murders, which were orchestrated by Manson. One of the cult’s best-known crimes was the brutal murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, wife of film director Roman Polanski.
Sharon Tate’s murder at the hands of the Manson Family
Sharon Tate was a young actress whose career was just starting. She was the wife of film director Roman Polanski and they were expecting their first baby. However, her romance with Polanski was interrupted by Manson’s cult.
Sharon Tate was stabbed to death 16 times, when she was eight months pregnant, inside her home on Rodeo Drive in August 1969. Police reportedly entered the home to find a horror scene. Four people, besides Tate, were found in pools of their own blood. In January 1972, Manson and three of his followers were found guilty of the crime.
Charles Manson died in November 2017
Charles Manson died in a hospital in Bakersfield, California, on November 19, 2017, after his health deteriorated and he had to be transferred from prison. Manson had been serving his sentence in Corcoran State Prison.
Manson had been dealing with several illnesses which caused him to be transferred from prison to the hospital where he died. Being one of the most hated criminals in the world, people were curious about his death.
Charles Mason’s autopsy revealed more than one cause of death
According to TMZ, which obtained the serial killer’s death certificate, his cause of death was related to health problems. However, more than one thing caused Manson’s death, including colon cancer and cardiac arrest.
The death certificate obtained by TMZ, from Kern County, revealed that Manson's official cause of death was cardiac arrest that immediately ended his life, coupled with advanced colon cancer and respiratory failure.