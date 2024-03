Buque de carga golpea puente en Baltimore y ocasiona derrumbe; buscan desaparecidos

#BREAKING Very Shocking visuals

A cargo ship collided with the #FrancisScottKeyBridge in Baltimore leads to its complete collapse, with multiple cars plunging into the water below and more than 20 people missing#Baltimore #BridgeCollapse #Bridge pic.twitter.com/eUk1dzClr8

— Aatish Parashar (@aatishparashar) March 26, 2024