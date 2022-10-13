Tulsi Gabbard says she’s leaving the Democratic Party.

She’s a former member of the House of Representatives.

The 41-year-old politician made a ‘drastic’ decision. This morning, 41-year-old Tulsi Gabbard announced she’s leaving the Democratic Party with some harsh words. The former member of the House of Representatives calls them “elitist”. Tulsi Gabbard announced that she is leaving the Democratic Party, denouncing it as an “elitist cabal of warmongers,” As she made her announcement, she called on other “independent Democrats with common sense” to leave with her. Tulsi Gabbard announces her departure from the Democratic Party “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party, that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism,” Tulsi Gabbard tweeted. “They actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith and spirituality, demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war,” Gabbard said on Twitter.

“I invite you to join me” Gabbard represented the 2nd congressional district of Hawaii from 2013 to 2021 as a Democrat, and in 2020 she mounted an unsuccessful bid for the party’s presidential nomination. In a video posted on Twitter this Tuesday, she claimed the party she’s leaving represents the “powerful elite” not the people, according to ABC News. “If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me,” the politician said. It should be noted that Democrats have long questioned whether Gabbard really represented their party’s interests as she has often sided with the Republicans on a variety of issues.

Gabbard also promoted her new podcast Gabbard combined her announcement with the launch of a series of podcasts on YouTube called The Tulsi Gabbard Show. The first is a 28-minute episode titled “I’m Leaving the Democratic Party,” where she details joining the Democratic Party as a young woman. Chief among the reasons her 20-year term as a member of the Democratic Party will be cut short, she said, is her fear that “President Biden and the elites of the Democratic Party have pushed us to the precipice of nuclear war, risking starting the World War III and destroying the world as we know it.” Click here to watch the full podcast.

Did Tulsi Gabbard give a ‘traditionally conservative’ speech? Gabbard said her entry into the presidential cycle of 2020 was also due to the imminent “nuclear holocaust“. “I ran for president in 2020 because I knew that was where we were headed. All the signs were there. I raised this issue every day during the campaign and on stage at the national debate, I’m sure they noticed, but the politicians and the media completely ignored it,” she said according to ABC News. In her announcement and throughout the episode, Gabbard touted a number of traditionally conservative talking points, repeating right-wing rhetoric like “woke-ness” and “elites,” and recalling phrases top Republican leaders have regularly used.