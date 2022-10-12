Fans of Dr. Polo receive a tremendous surprise.

The host of Case Closed reappears on social networks to make a surprising announcement.

Followers compliment her beauty. Between constant rumors of her death which have been increasing in recent months, Ana María Polo, better known as Dr. Polo — the host of the successful program Case Closed — reappears on social media to make an unexpected announcement. Some fans took the opportunity to praise her for her unquestionable beauty. Born on April 11, 1959 in Havana, Cuba, Ana María Polo Cristina Polo González, is a well-known lawyer, although she rose to fame for hosting the program Case Closed for approximately 20 years. Her phrase ‘He dicho’ is remembered by her fans. So what was the announcement recently made? Dr. Polo is seen with the singer Camilo In one of her most recent posts, Dr. Polo surprised her followers by appearing with Colombian singer Camilo at the end of one of his concerts. Although it is well known that the Vida de rico, Índigo and Baby singer is married to Evaluna, daughter of Ricardo Montaner, several people let their imaginations run away with them. “Thank you, partner, for receiving us with such affection. Excellent concert! Long live the music and long live Colombia,” wrote the host of Case Closed. Her followers immediately commented: “From any angle, this is beautiful!!! But che!!!” “Cheerful and beautiful as always.” “What envy, how lucky Camilo that he could take a photo with you, beautiful.”

Ana María Polo confirms that she is fine “Hopefully we can stop these rumors once and for all and remember to always look for official sources to confirm any information. I love you and I’m fine!” Dr. Polo wrote after one of her followers wanted her to confirm out loud that she was fine and that nothing had happened to her. “The first time I was ‘killed’ on the internet I was traveling and my poor mother, someone called her, and since I was traveling she couldn’t communicate with me and I couldn’t understand her because she cried so much and she thought that something had happened to me on that trip. All of this is ‘fake news’ and is just for financial gain,” she said (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)

Despite the rumors of her death, Dr. Polo still has a sense of humor Days before sharing a surprising announcement with her fans, Dr. Polo shared a photo on Instagram showing off her beauty at just over 60 years old, set to the rhythm of the song Bizcochito by the Spanish singer Rosalía: “When they tell me make a pretty face,” she wrote to accompany this black and white photograph. “Being natural you are already beautiful.” “And I love all pretty and not pretty faces, God.” “Your attractiveness goes beyond a pretty face.” “Beautiful the lawyer I want my daughter to be like you.” “Beautiful , no matter how she puts her face, she always looks beautiful,” can be read in the comments. (Filed as: Dra Polo reappears to make an unexpected announcement)

Fewer women will die of breast cancer “Very happy to be able to join the Susan G Komen organization’s campaign this year: ‘Breast Cancer: Let’s Talk About It.’ The more information we have about breast cancer, the more opportunity for early detection and the less danger of death there will be,” wrote Dr. Polo in an announcement that took her followers by surprise. Also, the host of Case Closed shared that to obtain support and advice from social workers, oncology specialists trained to answer any questions or concerns, as well as information on local organizations and resources for financial assistance, women can call 1- 877 GO KOMEN or visit Komen.org.