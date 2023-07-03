Meet Xander: Venezuelan singer Karina’s trans son

Popular Venezuelan singer Karina’s son Xander is trans.

She is the first Venezuelan star to introduce a trans child.

She has been harshly criticized in Venezuela for this.

Venezuelan singer Karina’s trans son Xander began to transition when he was 11 and living in Miami with his family.

Xander began hormone treatments in 2016. From the start, his parents have been fully supportive of his choices.

Venezuelan singer Karina’s son Xander is trans

In mid-April 2016, singer Karina announced on Instagram that her 11-year-old daughter, Hannah, would be transitioning from female to male.

«You are in the process of transforming that ‘girl’ body that you never understood, that does not define you and that you definitely did not choose. Today begins the rest of your days as a child. We will be with you every step of this different path that fate gave you,» wrote Karina.