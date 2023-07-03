Meet Xander: Venezuelan singer Karina’s trans son
Popular Venezuelan singer Karina's son Xander is trans. She is the first Venezuelan star to introduce a trans child and has been harshly criticized for it.
Venezuelan singer Karina’s trans son Xander began to transition when he was 11 and living in Miami with his family.
Xander began hormone treatments in 2016. From the start, his parents have been fully supportive of his choices.
In mid-April 2016, singer Karina announced on Instagram that her 11-year-old daughter, Hannah, would be transitioning from female to male.
«You are in the process of transforming that ‘girl’ body that you never understood, that does not define you and that you definitely did not choose. Today begins the rest of your days as a child. We will be with you every step of this different path that fate gave you,» wrote Karina.
Karina was criticized for supporting her son’s transition
Karina continues to be criticized on social media for supporting her son Xander’s transition. However, the Venezuelan singer has been firm in her position and has supported her son at all times in the face of transphobic comments.
«As the daughter wants, she will always be a woman, whatever is done, her genetics is female, with the designs of God, do not play and endure,» one user commented on a photo of Karina with her children on Instagram.
Xander completed his gender reassignment in 2023
At the beginning of May 2023, Karina gave an interview to Imagen TV’s De Primera Mano, announcing that her son Xander had successfully completed his gender reassignment.
«I want him to be a productive person and for him to be happy with himself, which is the most important thing. Happiness is so difficult for anyone to achieve,» said the star in the exclusive interview.
Karina has educated her fans about what it means to be a transgender person
Karina stated that her son Xander’s transition has served his mission to educate and inform his fans about what it means to be a trans person. They hope to put an end to transphobia and misinformation about it.
«Today, I have had to inform and educate through his transition process because there is still a lot of ignorance… A lot of information that is not real and is not reliable,» stated the Venezuelan singer.