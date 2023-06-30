Lux Pascal: Pedro Pascal’s trans sister
Lux Pascal is actor Pedro Pascal's younger sister. She is also an actress and worked with her brother in Narcos.Lux is also a transgender activist.
- Lux Pascal is actor Pedro Pascal’s younger sister.
- She is also an actress and worked with her brother in Narcos.
- Lux is a transgender activist.
Lux Pascal is Pedro Pascal’s trans sister. Many may know her for being the Mandalorian actor’s sister but she has also carved out an acting career in her own right.
Lux is 30 years old, lives in New York City and is the youngest of Pedro Pascal’s three siblings. He has become one of the biggest Chilean actors in Hollywood industry.
Lux Pascal went public with her transition in 2021
In an interview with Ya magazine , Lux Pascal publicly announced her transition from male to female. In the revealing conversation that dates back to 2021, Pascal said that she does not feel anxious or worried when she sees photos of her former identity as Lucas Balmaceda.
«It doesn’t make me anxious to see old photos of myself (…) The same thing happens to me with the theater: I see someone who was doing what they liked,» said the actress in an interview with the magazine.
Pedro Pascal’s sister lives in NYC
Lux Pascal resides in New York and recently received her MFA in acting at the prestigious Juilliard School.
The Chilean newspaper La Tercera explained that Lux studied Theater at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and appeared in television productions such as Los 80, Veinteañero a los 40, Juana Brava and La Jauría.
Pascal prepared her family before she transitioned
The Chilean-born actress told Ya that the support of her family was crucial to her coming out as a non-binary person and, later, to starting her transition.
«I had already been talking about it with my entire family, little by little, like coming out of the closet a bit as a non-binary during a period of my life of about three years. But now it was much more, I can finally say that I am a woman, » Lux Pascal told the Chilean publication.
Lux thanked her brother Pedro for his support
Lux Pascal said she appreciated the support she received from her brother Pedro Pascal during her transition process. In an interview, the 30-year-old performer revealed intimate details of her relationship with her brother.
«He has been an important part of this. He is also an artist and has been a guide. He was one of the first to give me the things that shaped my identity,» Lux said about her brother in the interview.