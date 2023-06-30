Lux Pascal is actor Pedro Pascal’s younger sister.

She is also an actress and worked with her brother in Narcos.

Lux is a transgender activist.

Lux Pascal is Pedro Pascal’s trans sister. Many may know her for being the Mandalorian actor’s sister but she has also carved out an acting career in her own right.

Lux is 30 years old, lives in New York City and is the youngest of Pedro Pascal’s three siblings. He has become one of the biggest Chilean actors in Hollywood industry.

Lux Pascal went public with her transition in 2021

In an interview with Ya magazine , Lux Pascal publicly announced her transition from male to female. In the revealing conversation that dates back to 2021, Pascal said that she does not feel anxious or worried when she sees photos of her former identity as Lucas Balmaceda.

«It doesn’t make me anxious to see old photos of myself (…) The same thing happens to me with the theater: I see someone who was doing what they liked,» said the actress in an interview with the magazine.