Photos of actor Manu Ríos that will take your breath away

These incredible photos of Manu Ríos will stun fans of the Spanish actor.

He is a brand ambassador for Cartier and Yves Saint Laurent.

At 24 years old he is already a fashion icon.

Stunning photos of Manu Ríos. Spanish actor and model Manu Ríos is considered one of the most attractive men in show business. His looks, charisma, and talent captivate his millions of fans.

He gained worldwide recognition playing Patrick Blanco in the Spanish-language Netflix series Elite. He is currently a much sought-after actor and model.

Photos of Manu Ríos that will take your breath away

With 11.1 million followers on Instagram, Manu Ríos is one of the most followed actors on the platform. Each of the actor’s posts has received more than 1.3 million «likes» and around 9,800 comments.

The actor often shares sensual photos that show how he enjoys the success he’s earned as one of today’s most acclaimed actors and fashion ambassadors.