Photos of actor Manu Ríos that will take your breath away

Shutterstock
  • These incredible photos of Manu Ríos will stun fans of the Spanish actor.
  • He is a brand ambassador for Cartier and Yves Saint Laurent.
  • At 24 years old he is already a fashion icon.

Stunning photos of Manu Ríos. Spanish actor and model Manu Ríos is considered one of the most attractive men in show business. His looks, charisma, and talent captivate his millions of fans.

He gained worldwide recognition playing Patrick Blanco in the Spanish-language Netflix series Elite. He is currently a much sought-after actor and model.

Photos of Manu Ríos that will take your breath away
PHOTO: Instagram

With 11.1 million followers on Instagram, Manu Ríos is one of the most followed actors on the platform. Each of the actor’s posts has received more than 1.3 million «likes» and around 9,800 comments.

The actor often shares sensual photos that show how he enjoys the success he’s earned as one of today’s most acclaimed actors and fashion ambassadors.

He played one of the most acclaimed characters in Elite

He played one of the most acclaimed characters in Elite
PHOTO: Instagram

Manu Ríos gave life to the character of Patrick Blanco in the Spanish Netflix series Elite. His character is a young man who never got over the death of his mother and deals with his trauma by taking refuge in the arms of men and drugs.

Throughout the 24 episodes in which he has appeared to date, Ríos was noted for his depiction of a young man grappling with controversial themes.

Manu is a fashion icon

Manu is a fashion icon
PHOTO: Instagram

The 24-year-old Spaniard has made a huge impact in the fashion industry due to his incredible sex appeal and his affinity for men’s clothing.

Currently, Ríos has worked with major brands like Cartier, Yves Saint Laurent, Moschino and Prada. The actor has also twice attended the prestigious MET Gala in New York City.

Manu Ríos began acting at a very early age

Manu Ríos began acting at a very early age
PHOTO: Instagram

Manu Ríos began his acting career at just nine years old when he appeared in the television series Familia Cantora on the Castilla la Mancha television network in his native Spain, according to his official IMDb profile.

Before achieving worldwide recognition for the Netflix series Elite, the Spanish actor also appeared in the television series Chiringuito de Pepe and in the short film La Tarotista.

