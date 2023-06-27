Is Spanish actor Miguel Angel Silvestre gay?

Miguel is known worldwide for the popular Netflix series Sense8.

He has been linked to stars like Belén López and Blanca Suárez. Is Miguel Ángel Silvestre gay? That is the question that the millions of fans of the Spanish actor have been asking for a long time. However, the heartthrob is known to be very private when it comes to his personal life, so little is known for sure about his sexual orientation. Miguel Ángel Silvestre addressed rumors that he is gay In 2018, Miguel Ángel Silvestre spoke to Attitude about playing Lito in the Netflix series Sense8. The actor’s character was inspired by a closeted TV star. Regarding his sexual orientation off-set, Silvestre spoke candidly to the magazine: «It’s flattering if people think I’m gay, because I play [the role] with love and I don’t try to be dark when I play it.»

A Spanish actress was one of the actor’s first loves Miguel Ángel Silvestre had a fleeting love affair with actress Belén López after they starred together in the Spanish film La Distancia in 2006. In the movie, he played a boxer, while López gave life to Raquel, the girlfriend of a man who was murdered by Daniel. The couple’s relationship did not last very long, but they continue to maintain a close friendship and are often seen interacting on social media platforms such as Instagram, where both have thousands of of followers.

Silvestre was seen passionately kissing another actor Miguel Ángel Silvestre made headlines worldwide after being seen kissing Mexican actor Alfonso Poncho Herrera at the Gay Pride march in São Paulo in 2016. The actors made an appearance at the crowded march to film a scene for the series Sense8. What the people there never imagined is this passionate kiss would be one of the hottest scenes in the successful Netflix project.

Miguel is one of the most popular Spanish leading men right now With 4.4 million followers on Instagram and as his star continues to rise, Miguel Ángel Silvestre is one of the most sought-after leading men in the Spanish-language entertainment industry. His seductive voice and smile, imposing figure and his ability to completely immerse himself in his roles have made him one of the favorites among young audiences in several Latin American countries and Spain, the country that saw him take his first steps in acting.