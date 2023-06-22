Did Niurka’s son come out on La Casa de los Famosos México?

Emilio Osorio reveals his sexual orientation.

Emilio Osorio reveals his sexual orientation. Niurka Marcos’s youngest son has faced persistent questioning about his romantic preferences. The son of Niurka Marcos and Juan Osorio found himself embroiled in controversy when rumors surfaced suggesting that he is gay.

Now that he is a contestant on the Televisa reality show La Casa de los Famosos México, Emilio has chosen to address these rumors and break his silence on the matter.

Emilio Osorio, a contestant on La Casa de los Famosos México, is well aware that people’s secrets inevitably come to light on the show, as we have witnessed on Telemundo’s version. Now his own relationships have been a topic of discussion.

During an interview with Chisme No Like, Emilio Osorio was candid: «There was a moment when I questioned myself and thought, ‘Let’s see what happens.’ It’s valid to explore and see where things go. And of course, when performances and on-camera kisses come into play, you realize if there is a genuine connection or not.»