Niurka’s son, Emilio Osorio, finally reveals his sexual orientation on ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’
Emilio Osorio reveals his sexual orientation. Niurka Marcos’s youngest son has faced persistent questioning about his romantic preferences. The son of Niurka Marcos and Juan Osorio found himself embroiled in controversy when rumors surfaced suggesting that he is gay.
Now that he is a contestant on the Televisa reality show La Casa de los Famosos México, Emilio has chosen to address these rumors and break his silence on the matter.
Emilio Osorio, a contestant on La Casa de los Famosos México, is well aware that people’s secrets inevitably come to light on the show, as we have witnessed on Telemundo’s version. Now his own relationships have been a topic of discussion.
During an interview with Chisme No Like, Emilio Osorio was candid: «There was a moment when I questioned myself and thought, ‘Let’s see what happens.’ It’s valid to explore and see where things go. And of course, when performances and on-camera kisses come into play, you realize if there is a genuine connection or not.»
The son of Niurka and Juan Osorio is open to anything
Emilio Osorio openly discussed his experience and emotions during his time on La Casa de los Famosos México. In an interview with Chisme No Like he said: «I was nervous from the first kiss, thinking, ‘Wow, this is where I’ll find out.’ After it happened, I thought to myself, ‘Okay, I’m straight.'»
During his stay in the reality show, Emilio Osorio addressed the topic once again while talking with his fellow houseguests, including Apio Quijano and Wendy. He said, «When we had our first kiss (on Aristemo), well, I had an open mind. I have no issues, and I said, ‘Here I’m going to really see whether I like men or not.'»
Is Emilio Osorio gay?
Emilio Osorio talked more about his perspective on sexuality. He shared: «It’s possible for a vato to never have been with a man because he never noticed them and has always noticed women, and suddenly one day at a party he… kisses a man and says, ‘Wow I liked it’ because that’s how it happens.» However, he clarified, «When the moment came and we kissed, I realized that I didn’t enjoy it at all.»
«The point is, at 20 years old, I know I am heterosexual and I know it because I had a two-year period where I had contact with someone and there was no arousal or attraction. It didn’t turn me on or anything. I can appreciate the appearance of another man and say, «How handsome, I like how this looks on you,» and I’m not attracted to you.»