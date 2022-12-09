Musician Paul Cohen, husband of Mexican singer Lila Downs, dies

Paul Cohen, saxophonist and husband of Mexican singer Lila Downs, dies.

His cause of death is unknown.

He was also a producer and artistic director for Lila Downs.

Paul Cohen, saxophonist and husband of Mexican singer Lila Downs, has died. The tragedy happened on Wednesday night in Oaxaca. So far, his cause of death is unknown. It was confirmed on social media by fan account Una Sangre.

This news has caused sadness, not only in Mexico but also in the United States and other parts of the world, since the artist was well-known globally. He was 69 years old, according to Uno.

WHAT DID LILA DOWNS SAY?

On Thursday morning, Lila Downs confirmed what everyone already knew on her official Twitter account, adding: “There will be a time to say the last farewell to Paul, but for the moment it will be private.”

She continued “Paul, always shone. We appreciate the expressions of affection at this time. We know that there are many people who want to join us, but as you know, for Covid reasons we will have to follow a protocol to protect us all and not get infected.” Filed Under: Paul Cohen Dies