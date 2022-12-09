Musician Paul Cohen, husband of Mexican singer Lila Downs, dies
Paul Cohen, saxophonist and husband of Mexican singer Lila Downs, has died. The tragedy happened on Wednesday night in Oaxaca. So far, his cause of death is unknown. It was confirmed on social media by fan account Una Sangre.
This news has caused sadness, not only in Mexico but also in the United States and other parts of the world, since the artist was well-known globally. He was 69 years old, according to Uno.
WHAT DID LILA DOWNS SAY?
On Thursday morning, Lila Downs confirmed what everyone already knew on her official Twitter account, adding: “There will be a time to say the last farewell to Paul, but for the moment it will be private.”
She continued "Paul, always shone. We appreciate the expressions of affection at this time. We know that there are many people who want to join us, but as you know, for Covid reasons we will have to follow a protocol to protect us all and not get infected."
WHO WAS PAUL COHEN?
Paul Cohen was born in New York and grew up in New Jersey. He loved music since childhood, and he built a successful career in the industry with Lila Downs who he also married.
When Cohen arrived in Mexico 28 years ago, he came to Oaxaca for street theater. At that time he fell in love with it and years later he returned. That's when he met Lila Downs in a trova group, they married and had two children, Vanessa and Benito.
A LIFE TOGETHER
Such was the love and admiration they had for each other, both as a couple and as professionals. Lila’s first single, Ofrenda, was produced together with her husband and since then the saxophonist accompanied Lila in her career, both in recordings and live shows.
Eugenia León said the following: "Dear Lila, There are no words to comfort the pain you are going through. Paul Cohen it was a unique being that surrounded you with true love and that is a blessing. I send my condolences to you, to Benito, to Vanessa, to Doña Anita, and my sweetest hug." With information from UnoTV, Paco Zea and Milenio.