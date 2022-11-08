Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal dies at 33

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal dies.

Reports indicate that she accidentally overdosed.

The news was revealed by her family. The death of Face Off contestant Laney Chantal, at the age of 33 has been confirmed. Laney Chantal's family announced her unexpected death through a public obituary and revealed the cause of the young makeup artist's passing. Fans, colleagues and close friends sent their condolences to the family and dedicated a few words in honor of Laney Chantal's memory. The entertainment world grieves since, in recent weeks, we've lost several celebrities. Laney Chantal dies Face Off contestant and award-winning makeup artist Laney Chantal has died at the age of 33. The family announced the unexpected news with a public obituary highlighting that the young woman was going through difficult mental health issues and, for that reason, they asked that donations be made to The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Laney became one of FX's most prominent makeup artists. She appeared on Face Off, standing out as one of the program's favorites, according to the New York Post. Her family said she died of an accidental drug overdose.

What happened to Laney? In the make-up artist's official obituary, the family stated that Chantal died from an accidental drug overdose on October 31. The incident surprised her fans, who expressed their feelings on social media and offered their support to the artist's loved ones. "Alaina Chantal Parkhurst, 33, of Manitou Beach, left this world due to an accidental drug overdose on October 31, 2022 in Milford, MI." reveals part of the recently published obituary. "(…) Her artistic ability and her visions quickly differentiated her from other artists in her field and her portfolio blossomed," the statement continues.

A prominent career? Chantal rose to prominence in show business due to her talent as a makeup artist. The 33-year-old worked for artists such as Bella Thorne and Marilyn Manson. But, one of the moments that marked her career was the makeup she did for rapper Lil Nas X, in the video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name), UNILAD reported. Laney's family remembered those special moments. "Laney, as she was known by many, lived her life to the fullest, and accomplished more in her short time on earth, than most do in a full lifetime, including being a contestant on SY/FY networks makeup competition Face Off and the lead makeup artist for Video of the Year on MTV's Video Music Awards 2021," the obituary noted.

Did she have an illness? Laney had been struggling with various mental illnesses throughout her adult life. For that reason, the makeup artist's family stated that instead of flowers, they wanted people to donate to The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, which supports the fight against mental illness. "Her family and friends meant the world to her, and gathering with them during the holidays were some of her favorite and most anticipated times," they stated. "Alaina struggled with various mental illnesses throughout her adult life. In light of her struggle with mental illness, her family asks that you consider making donations to The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation," they asked.

"There are no words" Laney Chantal's ex-husband and friend, Jeordie White said a few words in honor of her. The musician and former member of Marylin Manson's band, commented on his feelings about the loss of the artist and declared he's in pain over losing her in a recent Instagram post. "There are no words to describe the pain I am experiencing and too many to describe the joy you have brought to a dark world. I mourn your sudden loss, but if pain is the price we pay for the love and happiness we once shared, then this pain is worth it," he wrote.