Grieving, Jennifer Lopez says goodby to her dear friend JR Ridinger

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck, along with other celebrities like Kim Kardashian, attended the Miami funeral of businessman JR Ridinger, who died at age 63. The latest public appearance of JLo and Ben Affleck had nothing to do with their recent marriage.

Celebrities flocked to celebrate the life of JR Ridinger. Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian and many more were in attendance to pay their respects to the late Miami entrepreneur who died suddenly in August after suffering a pulmonary embolism. He was 63 years old.

The newlyweds arrived hand-in-hand for the event, both dressed in black evening wear. Kardashian also opted for a black ensemble, wearing a long-sleeved dress with sunglasses and sparkly silver Balenciaga earrings.