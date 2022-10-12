Grieving, Jennifer Lopez says goodby to her dear friend JR Ridinger
Jennifer Lopez said goodbye to her good friend JR Ridinger. Kim Kardashian was also seen at the funeral. Ben Affleck stayed by her side.
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck, along with other celebrities like Kim Kardashian, attended the Miami funeral of businessman JR Ridinger, who died at age 63. The latest public appearance of JLo and Ben Affleck had nothing to do with their recent marriage.
This time, the couple of the moment was seen at a sad and solemn event: the funeral of businessman JR Ridinger, who died at age 63. On August 31, it was announced that the businessman suffered a pulmonary embolism on a yacht in Croatia.
Celebrities attend JR Ridinger’s funeral
Celebrities flocked to celebrate the life of JR Ridinger. Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian and many more were in attendance to pay their respects to the late Miami entrepreneur who died suddenly in August after suffering a pulmonary embolism. He was 63 years old.
The newlyweds arrived hand-in-hand for the event, both dressed in black evening wear. Kardashian also opted for a black ensemble, wearing a long-sleeved dress with sunglasses and sparkly silver Balenciaga earrings.
JR Ridinger’s star-studded funeral
Some opted for bright colors for the celebration of his life, hosted by Ridinger’s wife, Loren, and their daughter, Amber. The party featured performances by J.Lo and Ja Rule, as well as Alicia Keys and Jamie Foxx, who took the stage to honor the CEO of Market America.
Swizz Beatz, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Rohan Marley, Gloria and Emilio Estefan also attended the Miami Beach celebration on Saturday night. More than a funeral, it was about paying tribute to the late businessman.
JLo’s outfit
Arriving at the event with husband Ben Affleck, Lopez wore an ankle-length black dress. The Grammy Award-winning musician’s dress was sleeveless, with a plunging neckline. She wore a gold necklace, earrings and a cocktail ring, as well as two stacked bracelets.
JLo also wore a sculpted gold floral bracelet and white beaded chain, further complementing her ensemble. Lopez completed her outfit with a black quilted leather Chanel shoulder bag.
Outrage on social media
The late JR Ridinger and his wife, Loren, were regulars on the Miami social scene and very close to Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Marc Anthony, Scottie Pippen and the Beckhams, among others, according to Page Six. But what they didn’t count on was that a great controversy would arise on social media.
"What? They sing and dance at a funeral???" commented a Twitter user in a video where JLo is singing. "FUNERAL SERVICE?!?!" "Is it a funeral or a fashion show?" another commented upon seeing the outfits celebrities were wearing at the event.