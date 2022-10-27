‘X-Files’ and ‘Smallville’ actor Michael Kopsa dies at 66

Actor who starred in the television series The X-Files and Smallville dies.

Michael Kopsa passed away at the age of 66.

His cause of death is revealed. A true tragedy has happened in show business, which is mourning the loss of a renowned Canadian actor. The sad news was released by the relatives of the television star who also revealed his cause of death. Iconic actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in the television series The X-Files, Smallville and others, has died. His family confirmed his death through a statement on social media. In the message they revealed that the actor passed away at 66 years of age, according to The Sun. Actor Michael Kopsa dies The actor’s ex-wife revealed the cause of Michael Kopsa’s death on Instagram and Twitter, confirming that it was due to “complications from a brain tumor.” It is worth mentioning that the television star died on October 23. The death of the Canadian actor shocked fans on social media, who immediately reacted to his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione’s post. They had a daughter named Nora. Condolences poured in.

Actor Michael Kopsa’s cause of death The post has a photo of the Smallville star along with confirmation of his death: “The great Michael Kopsa passed away Oct 23 2022 of a brain tumour,” she began on Instagram. “He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, musician, carpenter, painter, and most importantly a present and loving father to our Nora. I will miss you fiercely my dear friend and co-parent,” the post continues. She and her teenage daughter live in Vancouver. Filed Under: Actor Michael Kopsa Dies

He lent his voice to great characters The actor was born in 1956, in Toronto, Canada and studied acting in New York City until 1984. He then returned to Canada to complete a bachelor’s degree in arts and sciences at the University of Toronto, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Similarly, he lent his voice in several animated series and science fiction movies. He starred in Marvel’s Fantastic Four as Ned Cecil in 2005. He was the villain Char Aznable from 1979 to 1980 in the first anime series Mobile Suit Gundam, as well as appearing in Stargate SG-1, The X-Files and Smallville. Filed Under: Actor Michael Kopsa Dies

“It was always great to do scenes in front of those piercing eyes” Some fellow voice actors took to social media to say goodbye to their friend. Peter Kelamis wrote: “I lost a friend today. Many of us did. A friend who was admired and loved. I will always treasure the memories of acting class together. It was always great to do scenes in front of those piercing eyes and that booming voice. So much talent coupled with such a kind soul. You leave behind many who will miss you. Your fight was long… and you deserve to rest. Until we meet again. With love, your friend.” “Today, the great Michael Kopsa lost his physical battle. My heart goes out to his family for such an amazing loss.” “Anyone who knew him will remember his tremendous energy, power and incredible talent.” “RIP Michael Kopsa, the perfect English voice for [anime] Char Aznable.”Filed Under: Actor Michael Kopsa Dies