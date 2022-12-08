Singer Carmen Jara dies at the age of 86 after a severe illness (PHOTOS)

Spanish singer Carmen Jara has died after various illnesses.

The singer’s niece confirmed the news.

Famous personalities say goodbye to the bolero singer. Singer Carmen Jara dies. There is a long and extensive list of musicians and singers who have lost their lives in 2022. Throughout this year, we have suffered many losses and they are all tragic. The splendid bolero and copla singer Carmen Jara has died at the age of 86 after an extended illness. Although the specific details have not been fully revealed, it is known that the singer was going through a difficult time. Singer Carmen Jara dies According to various reports, the artist was living in her hometown before her death. Carmen was in Huelva, where, according to El Debate, her family was taking care of her. Jara enjoyed a great music career that lasted for many years. Her career started in 1964 and from that moment on, she became incredibly popular with songs such as: Romance de Valentía, Rezaras, Amor que te di, Luna de Montañas and Mambo Trianero.

Carmen Jara's love for radio Later, Carmen developed a special affection for radio. She ventured into this field because she participated in "programas del corazón". In the first instance, she was Encarna Sánchez's partner, and later, she was in EsRadio with Federico Jiménez Losantos. The popular radio host was the first to say goodbye to Carmen Jara on Twitter. He dedicated an emotional message to her: "Our beloved Carmen Jara, one of the most beautiful voices in Spanish music, has died. Rest in peace, Carmen, we have your songs and your incomparable laugh."

Her health problems worsened Carmen Jara's niece broke the sad news and said that her aunt died on Constitution Day, December 6. "So very Spanish, always proud of the flag," said her niece according to Semana. In addition, Carmen was unhappy that her illnesses continued to worsen which forced her to move to her brother's house, where she would be well cared for. Singer Alaska dedicated a farewell message to Carmen: "To know Carmen is to love her, beyond the admiration for the artist… how lucky we have been, how happy she has made us!"

Emotional goodbyes Various personalities have said goodbye to the famous bolero singer in the last few hours, "Carmen Jara has left us. A good artist and a thorough and discreet person. Every time I have been with her, she has been an example of elegance and care. She knew a lot about many and did not open her mouth frivolously. Peace, dear." "With the death of Carmen Jara all the voices on that fantastic stretcher table from the Encarna Sánchez program have gone off'" "Unforgettable Carmen Jara. The wonderful singer was a member of Encarna Sanchez and La Tarde con Cristina. She encouraged us, cheered us up and accompanied us. Thank you, Carmen," are some of the farewell messages on Twitter.