YouTuber MrBeast pays for eye surgery for 1,000 blind people (VIDEO)

YouTuber MrBeast helps 1,000 blind people.

The influencer’s gesture has been applauded on social media.

MrBeast paid for surgery to restore people’s sight. Popular YouTuber MrBeast has monopolized social media after sharing a video about paying for eye surgery to help 1,000 blind people regain their sight. The eight-minute video contained moving images. MrBeast is known for extravagant stunt videos where he often gives away large amounts of money to random people. However, his last video moved social media because of how much he helped the recipients. MrBeast paid for 1,000 people to have cataract surgery MrBeast changed the lives of a thousand people after paying for surgery to restore their sight. The influencer posted the video on his YouTube channel where some of the beneficiaries share their stories. The 8-minute video shows the people who benefited from MrBeast’s generosity. He gave some people even more than the life-changing surgery. As the video progresses, we can see that in addition to paying for the operation, he gives some money or, in the case of a boy, a car.

MrBeast paid for a man’s operation and gave him $10,000 Charlie had a job as a cashier, however his deteriorating eyesight prevented him from working. Before going into surgery, the influencer points out an eye chart with a special message but Charlie can’t read it so MrBeast hopes he can surprise him on his way out. Once the bandage is removed from his eyes, Charlie is surprised to find that he has regained his sight, little did he know that the surprise would not stop there. Upon reaching the waiting room, he reads the eye chart again and sees the message: “You just won $10,000”. Immediately afterwards the influencer hands him a briefcase with the money, moving Charlie and his family to tears.

MrBeast gave another young man $50,000 Jeremiah is a young man who had been blind in his right eye since the day he was born and his operation only had a 50 percent chance of being successful. Upon removing his eye patch, Jeremiah is moved to tears after realizing that the operation had been a success. But just like with Charlie, the influencer had one more gift for Jeremiah, which not only touched him but also his parents. MrBeast gave him $50,000 for college.

The influencer surprised another young man with a car The influencer introduced Satchel, a young man who had had difficulties with his eyesight since childhood and he was almost blinded in a go-kart accident. After the accident, Satchel couldn’t drive a car. So once again, three weeks after Satchel’s operation, the influencer decided to give him an unexpected gift. MrBeast gave him a brand new Tesla To see the video click HERE