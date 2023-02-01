Javier Ceriani drops a bombshell about Mayeli Alonso.

The Argentine host claims the businesswoman was unfaithful.

The presenter of Chisme No Like issues a warning to Lupillo Rivera's ex. Mayeli Alonso allegedly cheated on Lupillo. Businesswoman and influencer Mayeli Alonso is used to being controversial because she's known for the problems she has had with other celebrities and with her ex, singer Lupillo Rivera. However, it should be noted that the hosts of Chisme No Like have unmasked the Rica, Famosa, Latina star on several occasions and that is why presenter Javier Ceriani, Elisa Beristain and Mayeli have had various problems in the past. Javier Ceriani and Elisa "unmask" Mayeli again As usual, on Chisme No Like, Elisa and Javier Ceriani "unmasked" Lupillo Rivera's ex. This news involves the singer and her ex, Edgar Torres, with whom she recently had a short relationship. It turns out that this relationship between Edgar and Mayeli began after the influencer separated from Lupillo Rivera, with whom she has a daughter. But a few weeks ago, he broke up with her, saying that he's annoyed that she still talks about her ex, Lupillo.

The influencer and businesswoman's alleged infidelity is uncovered On the most recent episode of the program, Javier Ceriani, an Argentine journalist, reported that many things have come out regarding Mayeli before he dropped the bombshell. Ceriani stressed that she should be grateful to Elisa Beristain, since, according to him, she was the one who got Alonso on Rica, Famosa y Latina. All this, after Mayeli said that she could steal Elisa's boyfriend. To top it off, he also said that the businesswoman cheated on her ex-husband Lupillo Rivera and also on her recent ex-boyfriend, Edgar Torres.

Ceriani issues a warning to Mayeli Ceriani said on the show: “I am in a position to confirm that Mayeli Alonso cheated on Edgar Torres.” In addition, the Argentine host stated that he’s a man who Mayeli has been seen with in the United States for a long time, even when she was still with Lupillo Rivera. After this, Javier Ceriani stressed that there are many things that he knows about Mayeli. He added that he knows of more infidelity in Mexico. On the other hand, Lupillo’s ex lashed out strongly at Juan Rivera, as she said that Jenni’s brother is not what many thought: “He has his family because he always made fun of Lupillo, all his life he made fun of why he divorced over and over again. The only advantage that Juan has is that he has his family. But he has a woman who has put up with him, his wife has put up with him, that’s why she’s still there. If that woman had some balls she would leave him, but there are women who are like that.”

Edgar Torres said he broke up with Mayeli over her statements about Lupillo Mayeli revealed many intimate details from when they were married. Apparently, Mayeli’s most recent boyfriend was quite upset by this. In a recent live broadcast EdgarTorres reveals that he decided to end the relationship, since he cannot tolerate the fact that the influencer continues to think about what she had with Lupillo. “Your woman talking about her ex, that is, no… Why are you going to talk about things that already happened? People don’t care,” said the influencer’s ex-boyfriend. “Please don’t ask me about Mayeli anymore, I’m not with her anymore huh. It’s fine for me, speaking of her ex, I already went through that. Why are you going to continue talking about your ex?”