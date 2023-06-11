10 LGBT TV Shows That Always Celebrate Gay Pride (Part 1)
We share a couple of shows with a little LGBT theme. Some are not currently on TV but can be seen. A representation of this environment can be seen.
In honor of Gay Pride month this June, we’re going to take a look at some of our favorite LGBT TV shows. We are delighted that (…)
- We share a couple of shows with a little LGBT theme.
- Some are not currently on TV but can be seen.
- A representation of this environment can be seen.
In honor of LGBT Pride month this June, we’re going to take a look at some of our favorite LGBT TV shows. We’re delighted that there’s more diversity than ever on TV, but while there are people of all colors on the web, cable and streaming, LGBT representation has been pretty static over the past 5 years. According to the GLAAD 2014 report Where We Are Now on TV: Character Analysis for 2014-2015 Scripted in Prime Time, it found that 3.9% of series regulars would have a lesbian, gay, or bisexual character. .
This represents an increase from 3.3% in the past year, but is still far from the record high set in 2012 with 4.4% of LGBT characters being scripted in prime time. Fox and HBO were found to be the most inclusive channels and networks. Here are 10 awesome LGBT TV shows that showcase important issues and celebrate gay pride all year long.
1. GAY PRIDE: THE FOSTERS • ABC
If you’re not already a fan of The Fosters, you’re missing out on one of the best primetime shows on LGBT TV. The show revolves around an interracial family with two mothers who have a mix of adopted and biological children. They caused some controversy earlier this year when they included «the youngest gay kiss in TV history» between 13-year-old sweethearts Jude and Connor. It was about time we saw a real representation of teenagers struggling with their sexuality.
2. ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK • NETFLIX
Since its debut in 2013, OITNB has received praise for being a great show. That’s especially due to its superb handling of LGBT issues and realistic portrayal of lesbian relationship issues. In fact, they included in the cast a transsexual actress, the amazing Laverne Cox, with a transsexual character!
3. GAY PRIDE: THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW • NBC
You may remember the shock when Ellen DeGeneres’ alter ego/character, Ellen Morgan, came out on her sit-com in 1997. Many speculated that this would be the end of her career. It was not so. For over a decade she has been giving us a break in our living rooms. And we all celebrated when she married the beautiful Portia de Rossi in 2008.
4. ORPHAN BLACK • BBC AMERICA
Orphan Black is giving LGBT issues a twist. This is another show that succeeds in depicting the complexity of gay and lesbian relationships and sexuality without focusing on it. The main characters are gay, but that’s not what defines it.
5. FAKING IT • MTV
When MTV started airing promos for its new show about high school students pretending to be lesbians, it seemed to be questionable. As it turns out, Faking it is actually a great window into what teens go through while exploring their sexuality. This series also includes the first intersex character on TV.