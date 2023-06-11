10 LGBT TV Shows That Always Celebrate Gay Pride (Part 1)

We share a couple of shows with a little LGBT theme.

Some are not currently on TV but can be seen.

A representation of this environment can be seen.

In honor of LGBT Pride month this June, we’re going to take a look at some of our favorite LGBT TV shows. We’re delighted that there’s more diversity than ever on TV, but while there are people of all colors on the web, cable and streaming, LGBT representation has been pretty static over the past 5 years. According to the GLAAD 2014 report Where We Are Now on TV: Character Analysis for 2014-2015 Scripted in Prime Time, it found that 3.9% of series regulars would have a lesbian, gay, or bisexual character. .

This represents an increase from 3.3% in the past year, but is still far from the record high set in 2012 with 4.4% of LGBT characters being scripted in prime time. Fox and HBO were found to be the most inclusive channels and networks. Here are 10 awesome LGBT TV shows that showcase important issues and celebrate gay pride all year long.

1. GAY PRIDE: THE FOSTERS • ABC

If you’re not already a fan of The Fosters, you’re missing out on one of the best primetime shows on LGBT TV. The show revolves around an interracial family with two mothers who have a mix of adopted and biological children. They caused some controversy earlier this year when they included «the youngest gay kiss in TV history» between 13-year-old sweethearts Jude and Connor. It was about time we saw a real representation of teenagers struggling with their sexuality.