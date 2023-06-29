Is Elite actor Manu Ríos gay?

The actor and model was born in Calzada de Calatrava, Spain.

He has worked in show business since he was 9 years old.

Is Manu Ríos gay? Manu Ríos is a Spanish actor and model who has become one of the most popular faces on Spanish-language television today.

The 24-year-old performer is not only one of the freshest faces on the Netflix series Elite, he has also managed to break through in the fashion industry as a model and ambassador for major brands such as Yves Saint Laurent and Cartier.

Manu Ríos played a gay character on Elite

Manu Ríos played Patrick Blanco Commerford in Elite. His controversial character managed to capture the attention of fans of the hit Netflix series for three seasons.

Ríos’s character in Elite was a gay teen. The show represented the LGBTIQ+ community and what it’s like for gay adolescents growing up.