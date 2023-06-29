Is ‘Elite’ actor Manu Rios gay?
Is Elite actor Manu Ríos gay? The actor and model was born in Calzada de Calatrava, Spain. He has worked in show business since he was 9 years old.
Is Manu Ríos gay? Manu Ríos is a Spanish actor and model who has become one of the most popular faces on Spanish-language television today.
The 24-year-old performer is not only one of the freshest faces on the Netflix series Elite, he has also managed to break through in the fashion industry as a model and ambassador for major brands such as Yves Saint Laurent and Cartier.
Manu Ríos played a gay character on Elite
Manu Ríos played Patrick Blanco Commerford in Elite. His controversial character managed to capture the attention of fans of the hit Netflix series for three seasons.
Ríos’s character in Elite was a gay teen. The show represented the LGBTIQ+ community and what it’s like for gay adolescents growing up.
Manu Ríos has never spoken publicly about his sexual orientation. Though his incredible looks and indisputable acting talent have made the Spanish actor one of the most sought after leading men in the LGBTIQ + Community
In a 2012 interview, Ríos said that footballers had the disadvantage of losing their sponsors if they came out. The actor’s statements generated great controversy in Latin American countries and Spain.
He suffered from homophobia as a child
In an interview with El Mundo , Manu Ríos stated that he had been the victim of homophobic insults. However, he stressed that he doesn’t mind being called the F word anymore.
«Many people use ‘f****’ as an insult, which already says a lot about them. It doesn’t affect me personally because I don’t consider it an insult…,» the Spanish star said.
Ríos had his identity stolen
Manu Ríos’ good looks have taken him far in life, but they have also been a disadvantage — for instance when his identity was stolen.
Antena 3 reported that a 22-year-old man was arrested in 2022 in New Delhi, India, after impersonating the Spanish actor to obtain intimate images of multiple women through online platforms.