Is Kany Garcia gay?

The singer has always been very open about her sexual orientation.

The Puerto Rican star was previously married to a man.

Is Kany Garcia gay? That is a question that many fans of the Puerto Rican artist’s music have been asking for some time, especially those who do not have access to digital platforms.

The answer to that question is… Yes! Katy García is happily married to psychologist and physical trainer Jocelyn Trochez.

Kany García officially came out in February 2016. At that time, the Puerto Rican singer took to Facebook to make it known that she was happily in love with a woman.

«What a perfect moment to open my heart and show myself as I am on a weekend for lovers. Love always triumphs, always liberates and always transforms,» García wrote in her post.