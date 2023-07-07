Is Puerto Rican singer Kany Garcia gay?
Is Kany Garcia gay? The singer has always been very open about her sexual orientation. The Puerto Rican star was previously married to a man.
Is Kany Garcia gay? That is a question that many fans of the Puerto Rican artist’s music have been asking for some time, especially those who do not have access to digital platforms.
The answer to that question is… Yes! Katy García is happily married to psychologist and physical trainer Jocelyn Trochez.
Kany García officially came out in February 2016. At that time, the Puerto Rican singer took to Facebook to make it known that she was happily in love with a woman.
«What a perfect moment to open my heart and show myself as I am on a weekend for lovers. Love always triumphs, always liberates and always transforms,» García wrote in her post.
The singer is married to a woman
Kany García married Jocelyn Trochez in a very intimate ceremony that was held in 2019 in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico. At that time, Garcia chose not to share photos or videos with her fans.
In June of 2021, and in the middle of Gay Pride month, García surprised her faithful Instagram followers with previously unpublished photographs of her wedding.
Who is Jocelyn Trochez?
Jocelyn Trochez is the woman who stole the spectacular Kany Garcia’s heart. Before getting married, the couple had been together for several years.
According to her Instagram profile, Trochez is a physical trainer and psychologist. In fact, she was her wife’s trainer before they started dating.
The couple posed together for People en Español
Kany García and Jocelyn Trochez posed together for a special edition of the People en Español in 2021. Their love was beautifully captured by celebrity photographer Omar Cruz.
«Kany is an extraordinarily kind woman. We get along very well, despite the fact that we have many differences in our lifestyles,» Trochez said in the interview.