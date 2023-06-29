Is Ricky Martin married to a man?

The Puerto Rican singer came out in 2010.

His announcement sent shockwaves through the music industry.

Is Ricky Martin married to a man? Many people ask that question, although the singer has been public about his sexuality since 2010. So the answer to that question is… Yes! Martin has been happily married to a man since 2017.

The Puerto Rican star married artist Jwan Yosef in an intimate ceremony in 2017. Since then, they have established themselves as one of the most stable couples in show business.

Ricky Martin came out in 2010

Photo: Instagram

Ricky Martin, considered one of the most attractive men in the world, issued a heartfelt press release on official website in March 2010, announcing that he is gay.

«I am proud to say that I am a lucky gay man. I feel very blessed to be who I am,» Martin said in the press release. The singer was criticized by some for his revelation, but he also had the support of the LGBTIQA+ community.