Inicio » English » Pride » Is Ricky Martin married to a man?

Is Ricky Martin married to a man?

By 
¿Ricky Martin está casado con un hombre?
Shutterstock
  • Is Ricky Martin married to a man?
  • The Puerto Rican singer came out in 2010.
  • His announcement sent shockwaves through the music industry.

Is Ricky Martin married to a man? Many people ask that question, although the singer has been public about his sexuality since 2010. So the answer to that question is… Yes! Martin has been happily married to a man since 2017.

The Puerto Rican star married artist Jwan Yosef in an intimate ceremony in 2017. Since then, they have established themselves as one of the most stable couples in show business.

Ricky Martin came out in 2010

Ricky Martin se declaró abiertamente homosexual en el año 2010

Photo: Instagram

Ricky Martin, considered one of the most attractive men in the world, issued a heartfelt press release on official website in March 2010, announcing that he is gay.

«I am proud to say that I am a lucky gay man. I feel very blessed to be who I am,» Martin said in the press release. The singer was criticized by some for his revelation, but he also had the support of the LGBTIQA+ community.

Is Ricky Martin married?

Jwan Yosef es el esposo del cantante

Photo: Instagram

Ricky Martin married Swedish painter and sculptor Jwan Yosef in 2017. Yosef has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Konstfack University of Arts in Stockholm. He has a successful career.

The couple first met online and later met in person in London, the city where Yosef lived before marrying Martin and moving to California.

The Puerto Rican star confirmed his marriage in 2018

La estrella puertorriqueña confirmó su matrimonio en el año 2018

Photo: Instagram

In an exclusive interview with E! News at the beginning of January 2018, Ricky Martin confirmed that he was happily married to Jwan Yosef. However, the singer said that he hoped to celebrate with a big party in the coming months.

«I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know, I’ll let you know. We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything,» Martin said.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef were married in an intimate ceremony

Ricky Martin y Jwan Yosef se juraron amor eterno ante la presencia de sus familiares

Photo: Instagram

Ricky Martin told journalist Paty Chapoy from the show Ventaneando that only 15 people attended his wedding ceremony, the vast majority of whom were his close relatives.

«We did it because we looked at each other and when we saw that our parents were with us — they had traveled to visit us — my parents were with us. We looked at each other and said: ‘We do it now, we are going to look for the judge’, and that’s how my wedding was,» Martin said, according to Hola.

Pride
Regresar al Inicio
