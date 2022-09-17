What are the benefits of reading?

Why it is import to read books.

Reading is a habit that will improve your life.

In honor of National Read a Book Day, celebrated on September 6 in the United States, it is important to learn the benefits of reading. Why is it good to read a book? We’ve got the answer for you!

In addition to education, being a conversation starter or becoming a bit more cultured, reading a book offers a large number of benefits that sometimes go unnoticed. Not enough people read just for fun these days.

The lost habit of reading

According to Al Día, the average American man buys nine books a year and women buy 14. However, the average number of literary works actually read was significantly lower: four. This is revealed by a Pew Research Center survey with data from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Seventy-two percent of American adults said they’ve read at least one book in the last 12 months. These figures are an indication of how much less people are reading in the US and around the world. So here are some reasons to start!