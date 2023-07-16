Ángela Aguilar is criticized for her comments about Selena Quintanilla (VIDEO)
Angela Aguilar is being criticized for comments about Selena Quintanilla. This is not the first time she's made controversial remarks.
Once again, young singer Ángela Aguilar is in the eye of the hurricane, this time because of a video that is circulating on social media where Pepe’s daughter makes unfortunate comments about the late artist Selena Quintanilla. The En Realidad singer was compared to the Queen of Tex-Mex
A TikTok video of an interview where Ángela Aguilar offers her opinion of late singer Selena has been making waves. In the interview, she compares herself to the Como la Flor singer.
Angela Aguilar is criticized for comments about Selena Quintanilla
Several internet users have accused the regional Mexican singer of trying to copy the queen of Tex-Mex by dressing like her. In each performance, we see the 19-year-old singer wearing the clothes that Selena used in her shows.
It is worth mentioning that Pepe Aguilar’s daughter is having a significant impact on the regional Mexican music scene. She is one of the few young singers performing traditional Mexican music and is helping to introduce this genre to a new generation of fans.
Ángela Aguilar has been wearing costumes similar to Selena’s
One of the costumes Ángela Aguilar wore was very similar to the iconic purple, glitter jumpsuit that Selena wore in her last televised concert at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas. It was a clear tribute to the late singer.
Opinions have been divided among her fans, since some appreciated the homage, while others found it disrespectful.
“Imagine Selena trying to be me”
In the famous clip, which is a few years old, but which has resurfaced lately, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter is asked if it is true that she wants to look like Selena. She quickly responded.
«Imagine that Selena tries to be me, well, I was not born when she was singing, besides, she was already an older lady, I am 16 years old,» said Ángela Aguilar at that time. The comment has caused a stir on social media for saying that Selena was a «old» when she died at just 23 years of age.
A great woman
The 19-year-old’s music is also helping to break down gender stereotypes in the Mexican music industry. She is a strong and independent woman who is not afraid to express herself through her music. This is an important message for young women in Mexico and around the world.
She is quickly becoming one of the most popular and respected artists in the regional Mexican music scene. Aquilar is the granddaughter of legendary Mexican singers Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, and she has been performing since she was a child.