Angela Aguilar is being criticized for her comments about Selena Quintanilla.

This is not the first time she’s made controversial remarks.

What did she say?

Once again, young singer Ángela Aguilar is in the eye of the hurricane, this time because of a video that is circulating on social media where Pepe’s daughter makes unfortunate comments about the late artist Selena Quintanilla. The En Realidad singer was compared to the Queen of Tex-Mex

A TikTok video of an interview where Ángela Aguilar offers her opinion of late singer Selena has been making waves. In the interview, she compares herself to the Como la Flor singer.

Angela Aguilar is criticized for comments about Selena Quintanilla

Several internet users have accused the regional Mexican singer of trying to copy the queen of Tex-Mex by dressing like her. In each performance, we see the 19-year-old singer wearing the clothes that Selena used in her shows.

It is worth mentioning that Pepe Aguilar’s daughter is having a significant impact on the regional Mexican music scene. She is one of the few young singers performing traditional Mexican music and is helping to introduce this genre to a new generation of fans.