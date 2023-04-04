Selena Quintanilla’s 1995 murder was shocking.

Photos of her body in the morgue circulated online.

The Queen of Tex-Mex had a moving funeral.

Even in death, the Queen of Tex-Mex caused great commotion among the Latino community in the United States. She was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar on March 30, 1995 and the singer was bid farewell by thousands of fans at a moving funeral in Corpus Christi, Texas.

During the funeral, people got their last look at the singer, who wore a purple suit and the distinctive hairstyle she was known for throughout her career. Some time later, some photographs of Selena in the morgue also circulated.

How did the Queen of Tex-Mex die?

On March 30, 1995, Selena went to a motel where Yolanda Saldívar was staying. Saldívar was president of her fan club and was involved in several of the singer’s businesses. However, her mismanagement of money began to arouse Quintanilla’s suspicions so she decided to confront her. The women argued and Saldívar pulled out a gun, causing Selena to run out of the room looking for help.

Saldívar shot her and hit her in the right shoulder. Although Selena was able to run to safety, the severity of her injuries caused massive blood loss that led to her death before emergency personnel arrived on scene. Selena named Saldívar as her killer before she passed away. The singer was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brain dead, then suffered cardiac arrest a few minutes later.