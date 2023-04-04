Selena Quintanilla’s tragic death in the ’90s
Selena Quintanilla's 1995 murder was shocking. Photos of her body in the morgue circulated online. The Queen of Tex-Mex had a moving funeral.
Even in death, the Queen of Tex-Mex caused great commotion among the Latino community in the United States. She was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar on March 30, 1995 and the singer was bid farewell by thousands of fans at a moving funeral in Corpus Christi, Texas.
During the funeral, people got their last look at the singer, who wore a purple suit and the distinctive hairstyle she was known for throughout her career. Some time later, some photographs of Selena in the morgue also circulated.
How did the Queen of Tex-Mex die?
On March 30, 1995, Selena went to a motel where Yolanda Saldívar was staying. Saldívar was president of her fan club and was involved in several of the singer’s businesses. However, her mismanagement of money began to arouse Quintanilla’s suspicions so she decided to confront her. The women argued and Saldívar pulled out a gun, causing Selena to run out of the room looking for help.
Saldívar shot her and hit her in the right shoulder. Although Selena was able to run to safety, the severity of her injuries caused massive blood loss that led to her death before emergency personnel arrived on scene. Selena named Saldívar as her killer before she passed away. The singer was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brain dead, then suffered cardiac arrest a few minutes later.
Selena’s funeral
More than 300,000 people at Selena’s funeral had the opportunity to say goodbye to the singer and see her for the last time, since the Quintanilla family decided to have an open coffin to combat rumors that the singer was not really deceased.
Selena’s family asked that no one take photos or video at the funeral, especially of the singer’s coffin. Even so, there are photos of Selena in her coffin circulating online.
Photos of Selena in her coffin
Photos of Selena in her coffin show the singer looking peaceful and lifelike. Her long, curly hair was styled in the same way as when she first became known and her makeup was natural.
She wore a purple blouse and jacket with a shiny brooch. She also had a red nail polish on her hands, which matched the color of her lips. This was the last recorded image of the beloved singer.
Images of Selena in the morgue also came to light
After her death, some photographs of Selena in the morgue began to circulate. In them, you can see the shoulder injury that ended her life. There are at least four photographs of Quintanilla taken prior to her autopsy.
In them, the entry wound in her shoulder and the exit wound in her chest can be seen.The rest of her body did not show signs of violence, but the doctors were able to determine that if the bullets had hit her a millimeter higher or lower, she might still be alive.