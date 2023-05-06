It’s been 28 years since Selena Quintanilla’s tragic death.

The queen of Tex-Mex left an indelible legacy.

Learn more about her life and career.

Selena Quintanilla’s legacy lives on in 2023. The singer, who tragically died at the hands of Yolanda Saldívar in 1995, enjoyed great popularity and was just at the beginning of what promised to be a long career in music. However, on March 31, 1995, a heated dispute with the then manager of her boutiques ended with her murder in a Corpus Christi motel.

Although Selena enjoyed fame and prestige in life, her legacy continued to grow after her death, as the uproar caused by her murder united the Latino community. Over time this reinforced the cultural musical and artistic image of Selena that has transcended time. Learn about the impact of her career 28 years after her death!

THE LEGACY OF SELENA QUINTANILLA

Selena Quintanilla’s legacy begins with her work as a singer and songwriter, creating hits like Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, which continues to be played on radio stations to this day and is one of her best-known songs. It is also impossible to ignore her incredible charisma.

On March 31, 1995, the day Selena died, the biggest television networks in the world, especially in Mexico and the United States, suspended their broadcasts to report the news, which turned out to be one of the most followed events by the Hispanic community. More than 40,000 people gathered at the mass funeral organized by her family and, since then, she has been an icon of Latin music around the world.