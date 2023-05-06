Remembering the life and legacy of Selena Quintanilla 28 years after her death
It's been 28 years since Selena Quintanilla's tragic death. The queen of Tex-Mex left an indelible legacy .Learn more about her life and career.
Selena Quintanilla’s legacy lives on in 2023. The singer, who tragically died at the hands of Yolanda Saldívar in 1995, enjoyed great popularity and was just at the beginning of what promised to be a long career in music. However, on March 31, 1995, a heated dispute with the then manager of her boutiques ended with her murder in a Corpus Christi motel.
Although Selena enjoyed fame and prestige in life, her legacy continued to grow after her death, as the uproar caused by her murder united the Latino community. Over time this reinforced the cultural musical and artistic image of Selena that has transcended time. Learn about the impact of her career 28 years after her death!
THE LEGACY OF SELENA QUINTANILLA
Selena Quintanilla’s legacy begins with her work as a singer and songwriter, creating hits like Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, which continues to be played on radio stations to this day and is one of her best-known songs. It is also impossible to ignore her incredible charisma.
On March 31, 1995, the day Selena died, the biggest television networks in the world, especially in Mexico and the United States, suspended their broadcasts to report the news, which turned out to be one of the most followed events by the Hispanic community. More than 40,000 people gathered at the mass funeral organized by her family and, since then, she has been an icon of Latin music around the world.
A BRIEF REVIEW OF SELENA’S LIFE
Selena Quintanilla’s career began when she was just a child, alongside her siblings Abraham and Suzette. Over time, her father, Abraham Quintanilla, noticed enormous potential in his daughter’s vocal abilities, and in Abraham and Suzette’s talent for playing instruments, so he decided to manage their careers, starting with the Selena and the Dinos group. Under the guidance of her father, Selena learned to speak Spanish and perform Tejano songs as a way to connect with the Hispanic audience in Corpus Christi, where the family settled after various financial problems.
Her recording career began in 1989, when Quintanilla was discovered by an executive who had just started a record label. Three years later, she landed her first Billboard Award nomination, which launched her career and expanded her horizons. With the profits from her recording albums, Selena managed to open several clothing boutiques, also taking advantage of her management knowledge, which she had obtained studying at Pacific Western University.
SELENA’S SHOCKING MURDER
Selena’s business ventures resulted in several conflicts after she decided to recruit Yolanda Saldívar as an administrative assistant. Saldívar was a former nurse who had earned Selena’s trust as president of her fan club in the United States. She would become one of the most hated women in the US after she shot Selena to death on March 31, 1995.
The death of Selena Quintanilla caused deep sorrow in the Latino community in the United States. Her funeral brought together more than 40,000 people. People magazine called her one of the most enigmatic figures of the 20th century and, even after her death, her story continues to be written thanks to the legacy she left in Tex-Mex, cumbia and regional music.
HER IMAGE IN HOLLYWOOD
It is impossible to think of Tejano music without mentioning Selena Quintanilla, an artist who, even 28 years after her death, continues to leave a mark in the music industry and generate millions in profits.
Selena Quintanilla’s legacy goes beyond music. Just two years after her death, Jennifer Lopez began her acting career playing the young singer in the movie Selena. This film was nominated for Golden Globe and Grammy awards. In 2021, the United States Congress signed a letter addressed to the Library of Congress to add the film to the National Film Registry, an honor that was granted that same year.