Once again Ángela Aguilar is involved in a controversy.

She claims to be the only successful female regional Mexican performer.

She’s criticized on social media for the egotistical comment.

However, fame does not shield her from controversy, and once again, the young singer finds herself being criticized for comments she made about other female regional Mexican performers.

Ángela Aguilar has faced backlash for her recent comments. Some of her remarks, such as emphasizing her American and Argentinian heritage, have sparked controversy and led to accusations of distancing herself from her Mexican roots. Additionally, her interactions with various celebrities have been seen as dismissive or disrespectful.

Now, Ángela Aguilar has once again stirred up a hornet’s nest by claiming to the most successful female regional Mexican performer.