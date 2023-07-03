Ángela Aguilar is criticized for saying she’s the only successful woman in regional Mexican music
Once again Ángela Aguilar is involved in a controversy. She claims to be the only successful female regional Mexican performer.
Ángela Aguilar is criticized for egotistical comment. Pepe Aguilar’s daughter has undeniably become an influential figure for many young women, garnering widespread adoration because of her remarkable charm and talent.
However, fame does not shield her from controversy, and once again, the young singer finds herself being criticized for comments she made about other female regional Mexican performers.
Ángela Aguilar has faced backlash for her recent comments. Some of her remarks, such as emphasizing her American and Argentinian heritage, have sparked controversy and led to accusations of distancing herself from her Mexican roots. Additionally, her interactions with various celebrities have been seen as dismissive or disrespectful.
Now, Ángela Aguilar has once again stirred up a hornet’s nest by claiming to the most successful female regional Mexican performer.
While Ángela Aguilar she would like to see more women on the regional Mexican music scene, her insinuation that her tours are the most successful hasn’t gone over well.
The controversial remark was made during Ángela Aguilar’s appearance on the Al Aire con el Terrible podcast. «Tell me how many tours of female-produced Mexican music are there right now?» Other than Marisela, only you» said the host, which prompted the singer’s response.
Aguilar was harshly criticized
«The only headliner in the United States is me, no-one else. I’m the only one who has a tour,» added Ángela Aguilar. Later she added, «I don’t think it’s a gender thing, I think it’s just out of habit.»
Ángela Aguilar’s statements went viral on social media and it didn’t take long for people to jump and criticize her: «The Argentinian Condorito!» «An arrogant like her father, she’s too full of herself, interview another character, not this snooty girl.”