Ángela Aguilar is mocked for comparing herself to Luis Miguel
Pepe Aguilar's daughter is causing controversy once again. Ángela Aguilar is mocked for comparing herself to Luis Miguel.
- Pepe Aguilar’s daughter is causing controversy once again.
- Ángela Aguilar is mocked for comparing herself to Luis Miguel.
- What did she say this time?
Angela Aguilar is mocked for comparing herself to Luis Miguel. Without a doubt, the talented Ángela Aguilar has become an icon for the younger generation and has millions of adoring fans. However, she has also been embroiled in controversy.
She has also become a fashion icon because she often shares her outfits on social media and many young girls want to emulate her style.
Ángela Aguilar compares herself to Luis Miguel
In a recent interview with the Erazno y la Chokolata podcast, Angela once again sparked controversy when she was talking about Luis Miguel’s career.
The singer is one of the most popular artists of the moment, but that does not save her from harsh criticism. In various interviews, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter shared that she had the opportunity to record a bolero album during her trip to Cuba and she spoke about Luis Miguel’s work within that genre.
What did Ángela Aguilar say about Luis Miguel?
«They have made me sing very difficult songs and the boleros are very complicated. The last person who did it was Luis Miguel, and I’m far away from him. So it was a very cool experience,» Ángela Aguilar said in the interview with Erazno y la Chokolata.
The Ahí Donde Me Ven singer continued: «I also tell Luis Miguel whatever.» This would not be the first time that Ángela has sparked criticism for commenting on other popular singers.
Angela is mocked on social media
Angela was immediately attacked on social media, though some people pointed out that her critics may have misinterpreted her statements.
«Poor Angela, it’s true, she’s cocky… but it’s her dad’s fault she raised her like that.» «You’re not even half of Luis Miguel.» «She wants them to talk about her and she knows perfectly well that if she says something about Luis Miguel they will start attacking her.” “And to think that Pepe Aguilar was envious of Luismi.” “Let her know her place we already lost her.