Ángela Aguilar was recently photographed getting a back tattoo
Ángela Aguilar is going through a rebellious phase. The young singer was recently photographed getting a back tattoo. Were she and her father exposed?
Pepe Aguilar has said on multiple occasions that he and his wife take great care of their children, especially Ángela because she is the youngest. He even portrays himself as a strict father. However, it seems that his children are becoming more rebellious every day and Ángela has recently shown it.
Social media is buzzing over a photograph of Ángela Aguilar getting a back tattoo. Nobody expected to see Pepe’s daughter doing something like this!
Ángela Aguilar’s rebellious phase
Aguilar is already a style icon for young girls and prior to her 19th birthday, which she celebrated on October 8, the singer showed off a rebellious outfit consisting of black leather pants and a low-cut blouse.
The singer shared a series of photographs showcasing an edgier, more rock-and-roll look than her fans are used to.
Now Ángela is getting a back tattoo
Entertainment journalist, Nelssie Carrillo shared a photo on Instagram, showing Ángela Aguilar with her shirt partially off while a man appears to be tattooing her back.
Instagram users were shocked by the photo. Some say that Pepe is lying about being strict. Others pointed out that the singer can’t tell his daughter not to get tattoos because he has some as well.
Did Pepe encourage her to get a tattoo?
Others commented: «Well, her father has tattoos on his arms, so he does not have so much authority to forbid his daughter not to do it, he can give advice but not prevent his children from doing the same as him.»
«Not that the father is very strict.» «Surely they tattooed the phrase: Do not cry for my Argentina!!!» making fun of the controversy over Ángela saying she’s «25% Argentine» after the Qatar World Cup.
Ángela Aguilar is criticized
«Then they become addicted and end very badly.» «Oh no, why do they do that?» Some people do not agree with what the singer is doing. “They are tattoos…. Many who don’t even have tattoos, have less education, values, so religious and so worse.»
Other users have defended the young woman because they say that there is nothing wrong with getting tattoos.