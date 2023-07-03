Ángela Aguilar was recently photographed getting a back tattoo

Ángela Aguilar is going through a rebellious phase.

The young singer was recently photographed getting a back tattoo.

Were she and her father exposed?

Pepe Aguilar has said on multiple occasions that he and his wife take great care of their children, especially Ángela because she is the youngest. He even portrays himself as a strict father. However, it seems that his children are becoming more rebellious every day and Ángela has recently shown it.

Social media is buzzing over a photograph of Ángela Aguilar getting a back tattoo. Nobody expected to see Pepe’s daughter doing something like this!

Ángela Aguilar’s rebellious phase

Aguilar is already a style icon for young girls and prior to her 19th birthday, which she celebrated on October 8, the singer showed off a rebellious outfit consisting of black leather pants and a low-cut blouse.

The singer shared a series of photographs showcasing an edgier, more rock-and-roll look than her fans are used to.