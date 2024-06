Muere a los 26 años el portero de Montenegro Matija Sarkic

🖤 RIP Matija Sarkic 🖤

What horrendous news to wake up to this morning that our goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the young age of 26.

Devastating news for his friends and family and for all of us associated with Millwall.

Once a lion, always a lion 🦁 pic.twitter.com/nlVAHh7Taj

