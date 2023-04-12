Actress Jung Chae-yul dies mysteriously at the age of 26

South Korean actress Jung Chae-yul dies.

The Zombie Detective star was starting a new project.

How did she die?

South Korean actress and model Jung Chae-yul died suddenly on Tuesday, April 11, at her home in South Korea. She was just 26 years old. Her agency Management S confirmed the tragic news.

Chae-yul, was immersed in filming a new project entitled Impossible Wedding. She was catapulted to fame thanks modeling and starring in successful TV series and movies in South Korea.

Jung Chae-yul’s career

Chae Yul appeared in productions such as Zombie Detective (2022), I haven’t Done My Best Yet (2022), Deep (2018). She was also on the reality series Devil’s Catwalk in 2016. Her star was on the rise in South Korea.

At the moment, neither the actress’ agency nor her family have given more details about her sudden death. Jung Chae-yul’s funeral will be held privately at the request of her family, and they have asked for privacy.