Peruvian woman is burned alive by her ex-boyfriend in the middle of the street (VIDEO)
Katherine Gomez died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. The young Peruvian woman was burned alive in the middle of the street. Her killer has been arrested.
A Peruvian woman is burned alive by her ex-boyfriend in the middle of the street. Katherine Gómez died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend after he set her on fire in a public square in Lima, Peru as revenge for her ending their relationship, according to local media.
Peruvian authorities have identified the person responsible for the crime as Sergio Tarache Parra. Katherine’s ex-boyfriend set her on fire in a square in Lima, Peru. The young woman was helped by witnesses to the tragedy but died in the hospital.
Katherine Gómez was only 18 years old girl when her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend Sergio Tarache Parra murdered her. He sprayed her with gasoline and then set her on fire in the middle of a street.
The incident occurred on Saturday, March 18. According to El Tiempo, Katherine Gómez was rushed to the Loayza Hospital. After nearly a week, Gomez died of her injuries.
Arrest warrant issued for Katherine Gómez’s murderer
Katherine Gómez’s murderer was identified by authorities and an arrest warrant was issued for 19-year-old Venezuelan Sergio Tarache Parra. It was reported he had an argument with her in the central Plaza 2 de Mayo.
He then doused her with gasoline and set her on fire. Images of Tarache fleeing from the place where he attacked Gómez are circulating on social media.
Katherine’s mother speaks out
Katherine Gómez’s mother spoke to Punto Final, where she made it clear that she was devastated by her daughter’s horrific murder. “My heart is broken, my husband is devastated and he hasn’t seen her yet, my family is totally devastated,” she said.
“Her grandfather asks me what happened and I don’t answer him, because I’m afraid to answer him. He’s an old person, she was the light in his eyes, she was his girl,” Katherine’s mother continued.