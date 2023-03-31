Katherine Gomez died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

The young Peruvian woman was burned alive in the middle of the street.

Her killer has been arrested.

A Peruvian woman is burned alive by her ex-boyfriend in the middle of the street. Katherine Gómez died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend after he set her on fire in a public square in Lima, Peru as revenge for her ending their relationship, according to local media.

Peruvian authorities have identified the person responsible for the crime as Sergio Tarache Parra. Katherine’s ex-boyfriend set her on fire in a square in Lima, Peru. The young woman was helped by witnesses to the tragedy but died in the hospital.

Katherine Gómez was only 18 years old girl when her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend Sergio Tarache Parra murdered her. He sprayed her with gasoline and then set her on fire in the middle of a street.

The incident occurred on Saturday, March 18. According to El Tiempo, Katherine Gómez was rushed to the Loayza Hospital. After nearly a week, Gomez died of her injuries.